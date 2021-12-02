Rap Basement

Jay-Z Curates “Block Vibes” Playlist Featuring MF DOOM, Mach-Hommy, & More

Posted By on December 2, 2021

Jay-Z has released a new Tidal playlist showing off his love for underground hip-hop.

Jay-Z has curated a new playlist for his streaming platform, Tidal, featuring several underground rappers. Among the selections for his “Block Vibes” playlist include MF DOOM, Mach-Hommy, The Alchemist, and more.

Curating playlists has become a favorite hobby for Jay, who has released dozens of playlists since Tidal launched in 2015.

Earlier this year, he bragged during a Twitter Spaces conference: “I’ve found so many songs, my playlist game is A++. I challenge anyone out there … I’m definitely in the top-tier of playlist creators.”

Brian Ach / Getty Images

As for why the playlist is titled “Block Vibes,” Tidal’s parent company, Square, Inc, announced its changing its name to Block on Wednesday. The company was founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Jay also serves on Square’s board of directors.

“The change to Block acknowledges the company’s growth,” the company said in a press release. “Since its start in 2009, the company has added Cash App, TIDAL and TBD54566975 as businesses, and the name change creates room for further growth. Block is an overarching ecosystem of many businesses united by their purpose of economic empowerment, and serves many people—individuals, artists, fans, developers, and sellers.”

Check out Jay-Z’s newest playlist below.

