Jay-Z Dedicates An Entire Section Of TIDAL To His Curated Playlists

Earlier this week, Jay-Z linked up with Twitter CEO — and one of the new owners of TIDAL — Jack Dorsey for an insightful 30-minute discussion on Twitter Spaces. During the brief virtual conference, Hov and Dorsey talked about the Reasonable Doubt artist’s contributions to TIDAL over the past several years as well as how the streaming service is one of the best music discovery platforms that’s out. At one point in the interview, Jay-Z gives props to TIDAL’s algorithm for putting him onto so much great music, which he admits has helped him become a “top tier playlist creator.”

“I’ve found so many songs, my playlist game is A++,” Hov says while speaking with Dorsey. “I challenge anyone out there. I see a lot of people on this call, I’m not gonna call out individual names. I’m definitely, you know, in the top-tier of playlist creators.”

Apparently, Jay-Z caught wind of the online comments from the non-believers because to prove his point, Hov has dedicated an entire section of TIDAL to his manually curated playlists. Titled “Curated By: JAY-Z,” the aforementioned page on TIDAL features all 20 of the 4:44 artist‘s special playlists, from his first 16-track playlist in March of 2015 to his most recent Nas-centric playlist from this past April.

If you’re a fan of Hov’s past work as a music curator you’ll now be able to find all of his TIDAL playlists — from his Songs For Survival series to his annual Year End Picks — in one place.



Check out Jay-Z’s collection of 20 curated playlists on TIDAL here.