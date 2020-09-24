Rap Basement

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take "Fire In The Booth" To The PJ
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week's "Fire Emoji" Playlist
Jay-Z & DJ Khaled Might Be Up To Something

Posted By on September 24, 2020

DJ Khaled has strongly hinted that Jay-Z will carry on the tradition and contribute a verse to his new album “Khaled Khaled.”

DJ Khaled‘s Khaled Khaled has yet to land a release date, but we’ve already seen the first two singles the project has to offer in “Popstar” and “Greece.” And while neither of the Drake-assisted tracks broke any particular boundaries, it’s never a bad idea to line an album with Drizzy features when one is concerned about the sales numbers. Now, with his twelfth studio effort set to arrive at some point this year, Khaled continues to tease some Khaled Khaled’s possible guest appearances — including a potential collaboration with Jay-Z.

 Noel Vasquez/GC Images/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, DJ Khaled shared a picture of himself and Jay-Z in the studio, along with the caption “Shawn Carter Khaled Khaled.” Now, it could be a simple case of Khaled highlighting their birth names — but it could just as easily infer that Jay will be appearing on Khaled Khaled, as he has graced Khaled’s previous albums with “Top Off,” “Grateful,” and “I Got The Keys.” Given the track record, it’s all but ensured that the Jigga Man will carry on the tradition.

Again, this is purely speculative, based on off history and the usual outcome following two artists connecting in the studio. Provided a new Jay-Z and DJ Khaled collaboration does come to fruition, however, one has to wonder how it will sound. Given that both have come to emobdy that mogul life, it wouldn’t be surprising to see that particular ground get covered — though in reality, it could be nice to hear Jay-Z let loose a bit like he did on “I Got The Keys.” What do you think?

Via HNHH

