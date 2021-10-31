Jay-Z Honors Jaz-O On Twitter After Rock & Roll HOF Induction

It was a big night for hip-hop at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on Saturday night. Two gargantuan stars who’ve paved the way for the culture received their flowers by getting inducted into the hall of fame. Jay-Z, specifically, was honored with some kind words from people like Dave Chappelle and Barack Obama before touching the stage and sharing his thank you’s to the people who helped him along the way, including Dame Dash and Biggs Burke.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

One person who, unfortunately, did not get mentioned during the speech is Jaz-O. Jay-Z made one of his first appearances on Jaz-O’s “Hawaiian Sophie” where he flexed his double-time flow. Though some might consider it a deep cut in Jay’s catalog, it’s without a doubt an important one.

It’s a rare occasion when Jay-Z hops on Twitter but following his induction, he hopped on the social media platform where he expressed his gratitude to everyone who took part in the video package. “Thank you to everyone in that video package , I’m definitely gonna cry in the car,” he tweeted. In a subsequent tweet, he shared praise for Jaz-O, acknowledging that he failed to include The Originator in his speech.

“In my excitement , I failed to prize, and acknowledge JAZ-O, he was the hometown hero that made the dream tangible . Thank you good man… ok let me lose this password for another year or so . Thank you all again , incredibly humbled by your love,” he added.

Peep Jay’s tweets below.