JAY-Z & Kid Cudi Preview Collab In “Harder They Fall’ Trailer

Posted By on September 28, 2021

JAY-Z and Kid Cudi have a new collaboration in the upcoming film “The Harder They Fall.”

It’s been years since we last heard an album from JAY-Z, who delivered 4:44 in June of 2017 to critical acclaim. Since then, Hov has been decently active on the musical front, emerging to deliver verses alongside Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill, Nas, and more. Alas, no sign of a new album from the legend, though his loyal fans remain happy with whatever they receive.

Now, it would appear another track is being added to the list. Today, a new trailer dropped for the upcoming Netflix western The Harder They Fall, which Hov actually produced. In the trailer, a song featuring both JAY-Z and Kid Cudi can be heard in the second half. “My guns go bang,” sings Cudi, over an anthemic instrumental. “I can make the guns go bang.”

JAY-Z

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“Crosses on the head of an angel,” raps JAY-Z, as his following lyrics are muffled by sounds of the trailer. “Faithful till the end, bullets with your name drew, cock back aim shoot.” It will be interesting to see if this marks the lone soundtrack contribution by JAY, as it would be interesting to see him taking a larger role in the musical curation.

Check out the new trailer of The Harder They Fall below, featuring new music from JAY-Z and Kid Cudi. Look for the film — which stars the stacked cast of Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, LaKieth Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, and Regina King– to hit Netflix on November 3rd. 

WATCH: The Harder They Fall Trailer

Via HNHH

