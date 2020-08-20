Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

It’s The Perfect Time For A New Bad Meets Evil Album
106
0
Mulatto Shares “Queen Of Da Souf” Tracklist: 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, & More
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
979
0
Tory Lanez The VVS Capsule (EP)
688
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jay-Z & Pharrell Williams Dropping New Single “Entrepreneur”

Posted By on August 20, 2020

This Friday, Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams are going to be dropping off a new single called “Entrepreneur.”

Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams go way back, having built up a stacked repertoire ranging back to 2000’s Roc La Familia album. Since then, the pair have connected on songs (many of them lead singles) like “Excuse Me Miss,” “La La La,” “Change Clothes,” “Allure,” “Oceans,” and many more. Some might even say that P has become one of Hov’s most trusted collaborators, and now they’re getting ready to add another one to the pile. 

Jay-Z Pharrell Williams

Brian Ach/Getty Images

This Friday, P and Jay-Z are set to drop off a new Neptunes-produced single “Entrepreneur,” which arrives as part of Pharrel’s Time Magazine cover package The New American Revolution. “The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Pharrell explained, speaking on his upcoming feature with Time. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

As some keen observers may have noticed, Jay-Z’s family has developed a habit of dropping on the same day as Nas, a pattern that started with 2017’s Everything Is Love landing on the same day as Nasir. Next came Beyonce‘s The Lion King OST, which arrived in tandem with The Lost Tapes 2. And while this isn’t exactly an album, it’s still interesting to see Jay and Nas‘ schedule connect once again. Healthy competition, perhaps? Though the more conspiratorial among us might draw different conclusions. In any case, it’s never a bad thing when Hov and Escobar deliver new music, and this Friday is gearing up to be one of those days.

Check out a teaser of the smooth new cut below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

It’s The Perfect Time For A New Bad Meets Evil Album
106 525 8
0
Mulatto Shares “Queen Of Da Souf” Tracklist: 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, & More
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

It’s The Perfect Time For A New Bad Meets Evil Album
106
0
Mulatto Shares “Queen Of Da Souf” Tracklist: 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, & More
119
0
Baby Keem Speaks On Family & More In His XXL Freshman Freestyle
66
0
Iggy Azalea & Tinashe Announce New Music Coming Tonight
119
0
Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” Remixed By Teachers In Amazing Viral Video
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Metro Marrs Oh Yea
79
0
Protoje Feat. Wiz Khalifa A Vibe
79
0
Clipse Feat. Fabolous Comedy Central
106
0
Baha Bank$ Feat. Chance The Rapper Shake Dat A$$
172
0
Redman Feat. Mr. Cream & Mr. Green Hip-Hop 2020
93
0
Flee Lord & 38 Spesh Feat. Fred The Godson The Lord & The God
159
0
El Alfa Feat. Tyga Trap Pea
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Gunna “200 FOR LUNCH / DIRTY DIANA” Video
172
0
Machine Gun Kelly “Concert For Aliens” Video
344
0
Summer Walker Feat. NO1-NOAH “White Tee” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

It’s The Perfect Time For A New Bad Meets Evil Album
Mulatto Shares “Queen Of Da Souf” Tracklist: 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, & More
Baby Keem Speaks On Family & More In His XXL Freshman Freestyle