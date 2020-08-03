Rap Basement

Scott Storch Launches "Cannabis For Healing" Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses
Joe Budden Won't Apologize To Logic, Calls Him "Pander King" To Lupe Fiasco
Seven7Hardaway 7x
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
Jay-Z Puts Three Rare Deep Cuts On TIDAL

At long last, three Jay-Z deep cuts, two of which feature Memphis Bleek and Sauce Money, have made the transition to TIDAL.

Jay-Z’s catalog is easily one of hip-hop’s best, boasting no shortage of classic albums, songs, and verses. Unfortunately, it’s not always easy to keep track of where to find it, especially for those who aren’t subscribed to TIDAL. For those who do pledge their allegiance to the Jigga Man’s streaming platform, you’re in for a treat.

Jay-Z recently uploaded three rare deep cuts onto TIDAL, two of which feature his old-time collaborators Memphis Bleek and Sauce Money. The first is “Glory” with a baby Blue Ivy, a song that was originally released in January 2012, two days removed from the birth of his first daughter. The second track is “What The Game Made Me” with Memphis Bleek and Sauce Money, a 1998 track originally released on the soundtrack for No Limit’s I Got The Hook-Up. Last but not least comes another soundtrack drop, this time for Ice Cube‘s Player’s Club OST, titled “From Marcy To Hollywood” — once again featuring Memphis Bleek and Sauce Money.

While the batch isn’t exactly new, it’s still a nice addition for completionists — especially those who can appreciate a deep cut from one of hip-hop’s most legendary artists of all time. TIDAL subscribers, be sure to feast on the spoils below. Are you familiar with these three tracks?

