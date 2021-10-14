Jay-Z & Seal Lead Throwback Jam Session At “The Harder They Fall” Premiere

The Harder They Fall — an all-Black Western starring Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and more — will be hitting Netflix in a matter of weeks, and to celebrate its forthcoming release, Jeymes Samuel and Jay-Z, who serve as the film’s director and co-producer, respectively, hosted a star-studded movie premiere at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium on Wednesday night.

It appears that the premiere wasn’t just a high-profile celebrity screening, either. According to HipHopDX, Jay-Z and Seal, who is the older brother of Jeymes Samuel, blessed the crowd with a rare intimate performance, in which they performed several classic tracks.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Along with the help of Young Guru on the 1s and 2s, Jay-Z led the jam session with throwback performances of his 90s and 2000s classics, and you can see a lot of the footage from Wednesday night’s premiere below.

Here’s a clip of Jay-Z performing his rare 2008 freestyle to Too $hort’s “Blow The Whistle.”

Even though his famed collaborators Jaz-O and Amil were not in attendance, Jay-Z still managed through his 1999 single “Nigga What, Nigga Who (Originator 99),” with some background vocal support from Seal.

Hov also performed “U Don’t Know,” one of the standout tracks from his classic album The Blueprint.

Lastly, here is some footage from Jay-Z’s valiant effort to get Seal to perform “Kiss From A Rose.”

The Harder They Fall is set to hit Netflix on Wednesday, November 3. Are you planning on watching it?