Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199
0
Papoose September
3243
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1694
1
Jay-Z & Seal Lead Throwback Jam Session At “The Harder They Fall” Premiere

Posted By on October 14, 2021

Jay-Z and Seal performed some of their classic tracks at the premiere of “The Harder They Fall,” including “Kiss From A Rose” and “N*gga What, N*gga Who (Originator 99).”

The Harder They Fall — an all-Black Western starring Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and more — will be hitting Netflix in a matter of weeks, and to celebrate its forthcoming release, Jeymes Samuel and Jay-Z, who serve as the film’s director and co-producer, respectively, hosted a star-studded movie premiere at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium on Wednesday night.

It appears that the premiere wasn’t just a high-profile celebrity screening, either. According to HipHopDX, Jay-Z and Seal, who is the older brother of Jeymes Samuel, blessed the crowd with a rare intimate performance, in which they performed several classic tracks.

Seal, Sean Carter, Swizz Beatz and Jeymes Samuel attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Harder They Fall" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Along with the help of Young Guru on the 1s and 2s, Jay-Z led the jam session with throwback performances of his 90s and 2000s classics, and you can see a lot of the footage from Wednesday night’s premiere below.

Here’s a clip of Jay-Z performing his rare 2008 freestyle to Too $hort’s “Blow The Whistle.”

Even though his famed collaborators Jaz-O and Amil were not in attendance, Jay-Z still managed through his 1999 single “Nigga What, Nigga Who (Originator 99),” with some background vocal support from Seal.

Hov also performed “U Don’t Know,” one of the standout tracks from his classic album The Blueprint.

Lastly, here is some footage from Jay-Z’s valiant effort to get Seal to perform “Kiss From A Rose.”

The Harder They Fall is set to hit Netflix on Wednesday, November 3. Are you planning on watching it?

Via HNHH

Drake & Future “Life Is Good” Producer D. Hill Has Passed Away: Report
1046
0
Don Toliver Reveals That He Wrote “No Photos” For Pop Smoke
265
0
Doja Cat Passes Drake To Become Rapper With Most Monthly Listeners On Spotify
212
0
