Featured

Jay-Z Shows Off Dreadlocks & Reps Nipsey Hussle In New Photos

Posted By on February 12, 2021

Jay-Z just dropped a new song featuring the late Nipsey Hussle.

On Friday, producer Young Guru posted some new photos of Jay-Z to his Instagram, promoting the release of their new song from the soundtrack of the upcoming film Judas And The Black Messiah.

Jay-Z seems pretty carefree and happy in the photos, where he’s wearing a piece of Crenshaw merch from the late Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon clothing collection. The hip hop legend is smiling wide in the photos and basking in the sunlight, with Young Guru captioning the post, “And this is what it feels like!!” In another photo, Guru gave us a peak at how Jay-Z’s locs are growing, with a view of the back of his head. 

The Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack is star-studded, including other notable rappers like Nas, Black Thought, Lil Durk, Polo G, and A$AP Rocky. The film stars prominent actors Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield in a biographical drama about The Black Panther Party. The film has been met with much critical acclaim so far, and is set to release both in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday. 

Young Guru had a lot to say about the soundtrack on his Instagram, both about his collaboration with Jay-Z as well as all the other work that went into the album. “What a soundtrack. All of my people are heavy on here… Soundtracks are back and right on time!!!,” the producer declared

Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment company, also posted a tribute to Jay-Z and Nipsey’s new track to their Instagram. The photo shows Nipsey Hussle and JAY-Z facing opposite each other, with the caption, “What it Feels Like. Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z.” 

Via HNHH

