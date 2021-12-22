Rap Basement

Jay-Z Speaks On “Verzuz”: “No One Can Stand On That Stage With Me”

Posted By on December 21, 2021

He visited Alicia Keys’ Twitter Space chat and spoke on Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Jadakiss, and much more.

When Jay-Z emerges with commentary on his career and the sphere of music, the world listens. Alicia Keys has been steadily promoting the release of her eighth studio album Keys, and to help bolster the hype, the singer hosted a Twitter Spaces chat. The setup is much like that of Clubhouse except on the micro-blogging app, and during Key’s feature, she invited a few friends to join her, including Shawn Carter.

There were many takeaways from the conversation, but Jay-Z’s quotes quickly circulated thanks to Tidal’s Twitter account giving a play-by-play of the Rap mogul’s takeaways.

He spoke about Frank Ocean saying, “He’s playing by his own set of rules. He’s not playing by any set of industry rules.” Jay also called Jadakiss‘s Verzuz display “one of the best performances of the year” and answered those who keep debating whether or not he would ever take to the Verzuz stage.

No one can stand on that stage with me,” he stated. “It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me.” Of course, the Roc Nation icon also had to take a moment to brag on his equally as famous wife. “@Beyonce is gonna be one of the best singers we ever heard because she is such a student.”

Check out a few highlights from the discussion below. No word if he addressed Future’s recent comments.

Jay-Z
Twitter
Jay-Z
Twitter

Via HNHH

