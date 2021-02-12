Jay-Z Takes Aim At The Capitol Rioters On “What It Feels Like”

They must have forgotten how incisive Jay-Z’s poetry can be. Despite decades worth of classic lyricism, there remain some who seem surprised when the Jigga Man returns to deliver an incredible verse. It’s reached the point where he only needs one or two per year and it’s enough to keep him firmly in the conversation. As it happens, 2021 has kicked off with one such verse, as Jay-Z lent his talents to the Nipsey Hussle-assisted “What It Feels Like,” a standout off the brand new Judas & The Black Messiah soundtrack.

Having clearly been recorded within the past month, Jay makes direct reference to the January 6th storming of the Capitol Building, an unprecedented incident that stunned the world and continues to bear consequences to this day. And while Jay seldom speaks on issues publically, he certainly holds nothing back behind the microphone. “IRS on my dick try to audit all my checks, too late / You know they hate when you become more than they expect,” he raps, setting up a heavy onslaught of politically-charged bars. “You let them crackers storm your Capitol, put they feet up on your desk / And yet you talkin’ tough to me, I lost all my little respect / I’m sellin’ weed in the open, bringin’ folks home from the feds / I know that payback’s gon’ be mean, I’m savin’ all my little bread.”

It’s certainly refreshing to hear Jay’s take on some of the year’s narratives, especially in light of how often his closed-door movement is criticized by those outside the loop. In fact, this verse is proof that a new Jay-Z project would be exactly what the game needs, especially given how much has transpired since the release of his last studio album, 2017’s 4:44. Check out the track below, and sound off if you’ve still got Jay-Z standing tall as the lyrical GOAT.

Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z – “What It Feels Like”