Jay-Z Takes Over Nas’ Release Date Again: Twitter Reacts

Posted By on February 9, 2021

Jay-Z steals Nas’ thunder once again, releasing a new song on the same day.

Few things in life are guaranteed: death, taxes, and Jay-Z taking over Nas‘ release date. At the end of this week, the two rappers will be releasing new music as part of the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack. Nas’ new song “EPMD” will be out, and Jay-Z is dropping a track with the late Nipsey Hussle as well. Of course, given the timing of their releases, many believe that Hov is trying to upstage Nas yet again.


Scott Gries/Getty Images

There has been a lot of excitement recently surrounding Nas’ upcoming record, which was teased on social media. Much of that noise was silenced when the full tracklist was revealed for the upcoming film, which also has a song by Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle. Of course, the theories that Jigga is always trying to pettily take attention away from his longtime rival Nas have started back up because of this, despite the fact that they’re on the same soundtrack.

What started off as a joke on Hip Hop Twitter that Jay-Z would soon be releasing new music after Nas announced his return became reality when his name was also listed on the tracklist, causing a laugh among the people who cracked the joke in the first place. 

At this point, it feels like Jay-Z is definitely trying to sabotage Nas. Despite the rumored shade, Nas doesn’t seem to agree that Hov is doing him dirty. “That’s a hell of a coincidence,” he said last year, not believing that their shared release dates have been intentional. “I think maybe there’s an energy that we both have where maybe we work around the same time.”

Do you think Jay-Z goes out of his way to drop on the same days as Nas?

Via HNHH

