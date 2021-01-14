Rap Basement

Jay-Z & The Weeknd Give Belly’s New Album “Seal Of Approval”

Posted By on January 13, 2021

Belly says his new album is complete.

It’s been a few years since we’ve received a new project from Belly. However, it seems that he’s back on pace with a new album set to drop this year. Belly took to Twitter earlier today revealing that his new album is complete now that he’s received the approval from his bosses.

Before I officially close out an album, there’s two people I play it for to get the seal of approval. Hov and Abel. That being said, I can officially say the album is done #seeyounextwednesday#SYNW,” he tweeted earlier today. Belly is signed to The Weeknd‘s XO imprint and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. 

The XO songwriter and MC was on a hiatus for a bit, revealing in an open letter in 2020 that he was dealing with his own set of personal issues that have prevented him from fulfilling his duties as an artist. He revealed that he had undergone therapy, both mental and physical, preventing him from touring.

“Emotionally, mentally, and physically, I was rock bottom. I crashed and burned. The only silver lining in this whole situation is that UP is the only direction left to go. This shit is all I got, if anything can bring me back from the ashes; it’s music, my family & my fans,” he said. “I’m only saying this to say: I won’t lay down an die… see you next Wednesday.”

His next album, presumably titled See You Next Wednesday, doesn’t have a release date set but we’ll keep you posted on any updates. 

Via HNHH

