Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
79
0
Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1535
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
874
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jay-Z Ties For Most GRAMMY Nominations Of All Time

Posted By on November 24, 2020

Jay-Z ties Quincy Jones as the artist with the most GRAMMY nominations in history with 80.

Congratulations are in order for Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, who has just notched his eightieth all-time GRAMMY Award nomination, which ties him for the most in history.

The rapper has had an illustrious career, which many of you are aware of. For the last few decades, Jay-Z has dominated at the GRAMMY Awards, winning twenty-one total prizes from the Recording Academy. Married to Beyoncé, you can guarantee that their home is lined with GRAMMY Awards, packing the home studio with reminders that they’re two of the greatest artists to ever pick up a microphone.


Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Today is a huge day for both of them, as it has been revealed that Jay-Z has officially tied Quincy Jones at 80 GRAMMY Nominations, which is the most in history. He earns the nominations for his work on Jay Electronica‘s album A Written Testimony, which is in the running for Best Rap Album against D Smoke, Royce Da 5’9″, Freddie Gibbs, and Nas.


Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Beyoncé is also celebrating her excellence today, leading the way in terms of nominations for this year’s ceremony. Queen Bey has a total of nine nominations, which is the most this year. Following her are Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa, who each have six nominations.

Beyoncé is also getting scarily close to surpassing her husband and Quincy Jones, marking a total of 79 nominations with her new fleet.

Congratulations to everyone that was nominated, and especially to Jay-Z and Beyoncé on these historic accomplishments.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
93 525 7
0
QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
79
0
Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
93
0
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To First Grammy Nomination
53
0
Jack Harlow Incorrectly Identified During GRAMMY Noms
79
0
Best Rap Album Grammy Nominations: Artists & Fans React
53
0
More News

Trending Songs

RMR Substitution For Love
93
0
NoCap Pain Show
66
0
Cordae The Parables
146
0
Lil Berete Feat. 2KBABY Murda
172
0
Abra Cadabra Show Me
146
0
Thutmose My Maria
159
0
Nas Come Get Me
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
265
0
Conway Feat. El Camino “Forever Droppin Tears” Video
119
0
DaBaby “More Money More Problems” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

QC’s P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby’s AOTY Snub
Trevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To First Grammy Nomination