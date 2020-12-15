Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Future & DJ Esco Are Cooking Up
40
0
Akademiks Claps Back At Ebro & Rosenberg In Heated Rant
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1271
2
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
1046
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jay-Z Will Publish New Books From Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill & More

Posted By on December 15, 2020

Lil Uzi Vert, Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, Fat Joe, and more are set to release books through Jay-Z’s partnership with Random House.

Jay-Z continues to level up in the business world. His latest venture is a partnership between Roc Nation and Random House, which will focus on book publishing from artists that are signed to the Roc Nation team

According to a press release, the new publishing venture will be called Roc Lit 101 and it will be led by Chris Jackson, publisher and editor-in-chief for One World, a Random House imprint. The books released are set to be “at the dynamic intersection of entertainment and genre-defying literature”, and they will include new works from first-time authors, as well as some well-read artists.


Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The venture will reportedly begin with Till the End, a memoir from baseball legend CC Sabathia. Music journalist Danyel Smith will also publish his book Shine Bright through the platform, which will be about Black women in music.

Most interestingly to fans of artist-written books, Meek Mill will reportedly be coming through with a new book “about criminal justice and survival“. Yo Gotti will also be dropping a memoir, and so will Fat Joe. Lil Uzi Vert is also listed on the shortlist of books to expect in the future, as the rapper will be writing a fantasy fiction story. 


Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

“Our aspiration for the imprint is to create books that draw from the best of pop culture— its most imaginative and talented storytellers, innovators, and literary chroniclers — to create beautifully written and produced works that will entertain and enthrall readers, but also illuminate critical issues,” said Chris Jackson about the launch of Roc Lit 101. 

We will keep you posted on any updates, or new books, from Roc Lit 101. Which one are you most excited about?

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Future & DJ Esco Are Cooking Up
40 525 3
0
Akademiks Claps Back At Ebro & Rosenberg In Heated Rant
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Future & DJ Esco Are Cooking Up
40
0
Akademiks Claps Back At Ebro & Rosenberg In Heated Rant
106
0
Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” Turns 28 (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)
119
0
Kanye West May Be Dropping New Music Soon
185
0
Jay-Z Will Publish New Books From Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill & More
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Nas The Cross
40
0
G4 Boyz Feat. G4 Choppa In Scam We Trust
199
0
whiterosemoxie Feat. Baby Smoove Trix (Remix)
172
0
Tobe Nwigwe Feat. D Smoke Head Shot
146
0
Tadoe & Chief Keef CPR
172
0
Chance The Rapper Who's To Say
251
0
Mozzy Feat. Blxst Keep Hope
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

10k Hours
212
0
Mulatto Feat. Lil Baby “Sex Lies” Video
251
0
Fatboy SSE Explains How Snoop Dogg Gifted Him A Pound Of Weed On “How To Roll”
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Future & DJ Esco Are Cooking Up
Akademiks Claps Back At Ebro & Rosenberg In Heated Rant
Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” Turns 28 (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)