Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Signs Christina Aguilera To Management Deal

Posted By on November 10, 2020

The iconic pop star will be joining the Jay-Z-launched powerhouse agency alongside artists like Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, and Mariah Carey.

Jay-Z has his hand in just about everything. The rapper’s Roc Nation label has expanded with branches dedicated to social justice, artist management, sports, film, and everything in-between. And let’s not forget Jay’s deal with the NFL. Roc Nation has made massive expansions since its inception in 2008.


Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Roc Nation houses plenty of today’s stars, from Meek Mill to Rihanna, Shakira, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, and so many more. However, they recently made a quiet new addition to their management roster. Per Variety, Christina Aguilera recently inked a deal with Roc Nation Management, though no formal announcement was made. Instead, her name and bio magically appeared on the label’s official website.

There has not been an official comment made by either Christina Aguilera or Roc Nation but sources close to the entertainment publication reveal that the deal actually occurred weeks ago. 

It’s interesting because Christina Aguilera previously announced that she and her manager for 20 years, Irving Azoff, officially parted ways last week. It’s unclear if the Roc Nation deal was done before or after they decided to split.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z’s business portfolio continues to expand beyond the realms of Roc Nation. Late last month, the rapper revealed that he’ll be unveiling a new cannabis line called MONOGRAM which marks his first since partnering with Caliva in 2019. 

Is Christina Aguilera about to have a major comeback now that she signed a management deal with Roc Nation?

[Via]

Via HNHH

