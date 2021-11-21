Jay-Z’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Video Released In Full: Watch

Over 25 years after Jay-Z released his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and the Marcy Projects legend is officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Last night, the official ceremony aired on HBO Max where the full version of Jay’s induction speech aired. Prior to the rapper’s speech, he brought a few of his incredibly famous friends, including family members and proteges, onboard to help reflect on the legacy he’s created since 1996.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The video, titled, “The Times and Life Of Shawn Carter” opens up with his wife Beyoncé reciting his lyrics before Common finishes the bar. The video also includes appearances from a long list of collaborators of all mediums including Rihanna, Kevin Hart, Diddy, Lenny Kravitz, DJ Khaled, Jamie Foxx, Aziz Ansari, Chris Martin, Pharrell, Rihanna, Samuel L Jackson, LeBron James, Rick Ross, and more. Blue Ivy Carter, who apparently wasn’t even impressed by the feat, makes an appearance at the end of the video with a bar from “Ride Or Die.” “Congrats S. Carter, ghostwriter, you paid the right price so we just made your hits tighter,” Ivy said before letting out a laugh.

Also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last night was LL Cool J who had the help of Eminem and Dr. Dre to induct him.

Check out the full video of Jay-Z’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction below.