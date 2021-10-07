Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
172
0
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
2859
1
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1509
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jayda Cheaves Explains Awkward LL Cool J Encounter: “So Sorry, No Disrespect”

Posted By on October 6, 2021

She explained that she was nervous to meet the Rap legend and froze up when they took a photo together.

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards found several artists and social media influencers colliding in one space, so it made for plenty of interesting moments. The ceremony, which aired last night (October 5) but was filmed last week, has been talked about by fans who saw their favorite old school and new school artists take to the stage. Nelly was bestowed the I Am Hip Hop award and performed a medley of his chart-topping hits, and everything seemed to come together without a hitch.

Attendees have been sharing videos and images from the backstage shenanigans, and an encounter with Jayda Cheaves and LL Cool J became a trending topic.

We previously reported on the awkward clip that went viral, leaving the public to question whether or not Jayda was shading the Rap icon. After learning of the accusations, Jayda posted a video explaining the interaction and denying that she would ever disrespect Cool James.

“I really do not want you guys to think that I was being disrespectful,” she said. “‘Cause if you know me, everybody know I’m cool as f*ck to everybody I meet. I’m super friendly, super bubbly, but let me tell y’all how this went. So, I was backstage actually practicing for the announcement on BET, so we were in the room with the prompter or whatever and one of my PR friends reached out and was like, ‘LL Cool J‘s out there, go take a picture.'”

Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher
Paras Griffin/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards / Contributor / Getty Images

Jayda said although she was in the middle of running through her lines but did not want to pass up the chance to meet the music legend. “I was already just nervous, so when I met him, *laughs* I love him but I instantly froze up! So when someone tapped me after I took the picture with him, I’m thinking it was the PR telling me to do something else, but it was freaking LL Cool J.”

“So sorry, no disrespect. I’ve been a fan of LL Cool J.” She also expressed that she wanted to meet him again in the future. Watch her video below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159 525 12
0
Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
172
0
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159
0
Kodak Black Explains Why He Won’t Pick Sides Between NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk
331
0
Jayda Cheaves Explains Awkward LL Cool J Encounter: “So Sorry, No Disrespect”
754
1
R. Kelly Receives Support After YouTube Removes Channels
860
1
More News

Trending Songs

SahBabii Switch
93
0
Lil Wayne Ya Dig
132
0
AxL Feat. JackBoy Motorbike
212
0
Luh Soldier Too Easy (Remix)
159
0
Grafh Feat. Sheek Louch & Ransom Valid
238
0
Seddy Hendrinx Poison
146
0
Beanz Pink Drink
172
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lakeyah Feat. MoneyBagg Yo “Check” Video
79
0
FaZe Kaysan Feat. Future & Lil Durk “Made A Way” Video
172
0
Meek Mill “Expensive Pain ” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
Kodak Black Explains Why He Won’t Pick Sides Between NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk