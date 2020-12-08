Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Fat Joe & Maino Drop Knowledge About Artists Staying Alert: “Rappers Are In Danger”
79
0
Swizz Beatz Clarifies Foxy Brown v. Lil Kim “Verzuz” Rumors
278
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1099
1
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
913
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jayda Cheaves Flips The Script On Lil Baby: “You Bad For Business”

Posted By on December 7, 2020

Jayda Cheaves seemingly uses Lil Baby’s own words against him after Ms. London revealed DMs from the rapper.

It’s probably been a busy day for the PR department at the Quality Control offices. Not only did JT’s old controversial tweets resurface but Lil Babygot caught slippin’. While that might be little of a problem to the Quality Control HQ, it did transform his name into a trending topic on Twitter for the wrong reasons.

Adult film star Ms. London revealed details about her alleged encounter with Lil Baby and the timeline inevitably flipped upside down. Baby and Jayda Cheaves seemed to have addressed it in their own way but every tweet Baby shared was later taken down. Jayda, however, shared a few sick emojis which many appeared to take as a response to Ms. London’s claims.

Ultimately, London shared a DM sent from Lil Baby who put her on blast for airing out their business, especially since he was paying for discreet service. “What’s the point of paying if you do all that !! You fuccin the game up !! If I pay for pussy youn supposed to speak on it,” the message reads. “That’s bad business mama.”

It seems like these comments have now bit him in the ass. After remaining relatively quiet throughout the day, it seems that Jayda Cheaves has offered a subtle response to Lil Baby’s alleged actions. “Tryna fuck up the brand. You bad for business,” she tweeted.

After a fan replied that they hoped she wasn’t coming to Baby’s defense, she wrote, “FUCK NO GIRL.” 

Despite her response, it doesn’t seem like too many people believe that this incident will tear Baby and Jayda apart. Check out the best responses below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Fat Joe & Maino Drop Knowledge About Artists Staying Alert: “Rappers Are In Danger”
79 525 6
0
Swizz Beatz Clarifies Foxy Brown v. Lil Kim “Verzuz” Rumors
278 525 21
0

Recent Stories

Fat Joe & Maino Drop Knowledge About Artists Staying Alert: “Rappers Are In Danger”
79
0
Swizz Beatz Clarifies Foxy Brown v. Lil Kim “Verzuz” Rumors
278
0
King Von’s “Wayne Story’ Music Video Trailer Drops: Watch
225
0
Jayda Cheaves Flips The Script On Lil Baby: “You Bad For Business”
569
0
Boosie Badazz Prepares To Perform Live Concerts In Wheelchair
318
0
More News

Trending Songs

Juice WRLD & The Kid LAROI Reminds Me Of You
79
0
Asian Doll Nunnadet Sh*t
132
0
Boosie Badazz Lost For Words
146
0
Boldy James Feat. Eto LIL Vicious
146
0
Pressa Feat. JackBoy Blackberry Zap
251
0
Wifisfuneral & Nvbeel Back Track
132
0
Erick Arc Elliott Feat. Farr & Loyle Carner Let It Go
291
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne “Something Different” Video
371
0
Chris Brown & Young Thug “City Girls” Video
410
0
R-Mean, AD, Berner “Smoke Smoke” Video
251
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Fat Joe & Maino Drop Knowledge About Artists Staying Alert: “Rappers Are In Danger”
Swizz Beatz Clarifies Foxy Brown v. Lil Kim “Verzuz” Rumors
King Von’s “Wayne Story’ Music Video Trailer Drops: Watch