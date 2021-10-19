Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Young Thug Explains Paying Lil Baby To Start Rap Career: “I Was Scared For Him”
291
0
Chris Brown Thanks Boosie Badazz After Rapper Draws Michael Jackson Comparisons
503
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3587
3
Yung Dred A STAR WAS BORN
1125
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jayda Cheaves Reacts To Lil Baby’s “Girls Want Girls” Verse

Posted By on October 19, 2021

Lil Baby’s ex-girlfriend Jayda Cheaves can’t relate to his lyrics in “Girls Want Girls.”

Lil Baby may no longer be with his longtime love interest Jayda Cheaves, but they continue to show the world that they will ride for one another even though they might not be on the greatest terms. 

The former couple split up earlier this year after a cheating scandal shook things up online, with Lil Baby being accused of cheating on Jayda with multiple women, including an adult film star. They remain loyal to one another though, always showing love on social media. After all, they spent years of their lives as a couple and have a kid together. But since they transitioned out of a romantic relationship, it seems as though Jayda can no longer keep up with Baby’s preferences in the bedroom. 


Prince Williams/Getty Images

Sharing a new TikTok video this week, Jayda reacted to one of the lyrics in Lil Baby’s verse on “Girls Want Girls” from Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy. She applied lip gloss while listening to the song, reacting to one of her ex’s bars and thinking it was cute, but having an opposite response to the next lyrics about oral sex.

“She like eating p***y, I’m like, me too,” raps Lil Baby on the song, but Jayda can’t relate. “Wait huh? Can’t relate,” she wrote on the video, telling fans that she only swings one way.


Prince Williams/Getty Images

Check out the video below and let us know if you think Jayda and Baby will get back together one day.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Young Thug Explains Paying Lil Baby To Start Rap Career: “I Was Scared For Him”
291 525 22
0
Chris Brown Thanks Boosie Badazz After Rapper Draws Michael Jackson Comparisons
503 525 38
1

Recent Stories

Young Thug Explains Paying Lil Baby To Start Rap Career: “I Was Scared For Him”
291
0
Chris Brown Thanks Boosie Badazz After Rapper Draws Michael Jackson Comparisons
503
1
Benzino Claims Person Who Sold Him Racist Eminem Tapes Committed Suicide
1469
0
Eve Doesn’t Like That There Are “A Lot Of Clones” In Hip Hop Today
238
0
Naturi Naughton Recalls “Doing A Fake ‘Cribs'” Episode With 3LW
357
0
More News

Trending Songs

Mount Westmore Big Subwoofer
132
0
Soulja Boy Who Want Smoke With Me?
278
0
Lil Migo Rumors 3
159
0
Money Man Tip Off
212
0
22Gz Feat. SPMB Bills Dissin
185
0
Lou Phelps SOUND OF MONEY
199
0
FL Dusa Feat. Kevin Gates Dusa
384
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Meek Mill Feat. Giggs “Northside Southside” Video
159
0
Maxo Kream “CRIPSTIAN” Video
132
0
Summer Walker Feat. JT “Ex For A Reason” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Young Thug Explains Paying Lil Baby To Start Rap Career: “I Was Scared For Him”
Chris Brown Thanks Boosie Badazz After Rapper Draws Michael Jackson Comparisons
Benzino Claims Person Who Sold Him Racist Eminem Tapes Committed Suicide