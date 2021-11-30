Jazmine Sullivan Announces “Heaux Tales” Tour Dates

Jazmine Sullivan has had one hell of a year.

Dropping Heaux Tales at the top of 2021, Sullivan landed yet another #1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart, and earned her best Billboard 200 peak when the album debuted at #4.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

In the months since Heaux Tales was released, Sullivan turned in a powerful NPR Tiny Desk performance, appeared in Rihanna‘s star-studded Savage x Fenty show back in September, and this past weekend, she hauled in two Soul Train Awards for Album of the Year and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. (Sullivan was also nominated for three Grammys for Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”)

Today Sullivan followed up her impressive Soul Train Awards performance by announcing the Heaux Tales North American tour.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In a press release, it was announced that the 25-stop tour produced by Live Nation is set to run from February 14, 2022 to March 30, 2022, and that tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 3 at LiveNation.com.

Check out the full list of Heaux Tales tour dates below and let us know if you’ll be grabbing tickets when Jazmine Sullivan comes to your city.

THE HEAUX TALES TOUR DATES:

Mon Feb 14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Tue Feb 15 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Thu Feb 17 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Sun Feb 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Tue Feb 22 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland

Wed Feb 23 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Fri Feb 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Sat Feb 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mon Feb 28 – Denver, CO – Summit

Wed Mar 02 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Mar 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sun Mar 06 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Mar 08 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Wed Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Mar 12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Sun Mar 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed Mar 16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Thu Mar 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Sun Mar 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Mar 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Wed Mar 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Fri Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Mar 27 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

Tue Mar 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Wed Mar 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago