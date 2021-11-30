Rap Basement

Jazmine Sullivan Announces “Heaux Tales” Tour Dates

Posted By on November 30, 2021

The “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer will kick off her 25-stop North American tour in February.

Jazmine Sullivan has had one hell of a year. 

Dropping Heaux Tales at the top of 2021, Sullivan landed yet another #1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart, and earned her best Billboard 200 peak when the album debuted at #4.  

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

In the months since Heaux Tales was released, Sullivan turned in a powerful NPR Tiny Desk performance, appeared in Rihanna‘s star-studded Savage x Fenty show back in September, and this past weekend, she hauled in two Soul Train Awards for Album of the Year and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. (Sullivan was also nominated for three Grammys for Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”)

Today Sullivan followed up her impressive Soul Train Awards performance by announcing the Heaux Tales North American tour.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In a press release, it was announced that the 25-stop tour produced by Live Nation is set to run from February 14, 2022 to March 30, 2022, and that tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 3 at LiveNation.com.

Check out the full list of Heaux Tales tour dates below and let us know if you’ll be grabbing tickets when Jazmine Sullivan comes to your city. 

THE HEAUX TALES TOUR DATES:
Mon Feb 14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Tue Feb 15 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Thu Feb 17 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Sun Feb 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Tue Feb 22 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland
Wed Feb 23 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Fri Feb 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Sat Feb 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Mon Feb 28 – Denver, CO – Summit
Wed Mar 02 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Mar 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Sun Mar 06 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
Tue Mar 08 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Wed Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Mar 12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Sun Mar 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Wed Mar 16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
Thu Mar 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Sun Mar 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Tue Mar 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
Wed Mar 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
Fri Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sun Mar 27 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
Tue Mar 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis
Wed Mar 30 – Chicago, IL –  House of Blues Chicago

Via HNHH

