Jazmine Sullivan Apologizes After Tour Tickets Get Bought Up By Resellers

Posted By on December 5, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan has apologized to fans who were unable to purchase tickets to her upcoming tour.

Jazmine Sullivan released a statement apologizing to fans on Twitter, over the weekend, after her tour tickets were bought up by resellers. The “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer is embarking on her 25-stop Heaux Tales Tour in February.

“I want to address what’s happening with my tour tickets. The reality is these are regular people who purchased tickets and are reselling them for a profit,” Sullivan wrote in a post on her Instagram story. “It’s not right but that’s what happening.”

Jazmine Sullivan, Tour
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Sullivan added that, while it’s not right what’s going on, she doesn’t have any control over the situation. She also says this is the reason she’s moved several shows into bigger venues.

She concluded: “I just felt like I needed to say something because I hate to see my true fans upset and unable to purchase tickets that they’ve been waiting for.”

Sullivan is in the midst of a massively successful year that’s included taking home the Album of the Year and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist at the Soul Train Awards as well as being nominated for three Grammys. Her latest album, Heaux Tales, was released earlier this year as well.

Check out Sullivan’s statement below.

Via HNHH

