Jazmine Sullivan Serenades Us From Home On NPR’s Tiny Desk

Do you think NPR Music has any idea what they’ve done with their “Tiny Desk Concerts” series? I mean, they are one of the few platforms that managed to seamlessly adapt their content to fit the socially-distanced rules and regulations amid the global pandemic, and even before that, their performances were crazy good. Tiny Desk “Home” Concerts and Verzuz battles have made this last year slightly less awful for music fans that rather be singing their asses off from the stands.

Ty Dolla $ign’s killed his “Tiny Desk” concert that premiered in October following his most recent masterpiece Featuring Ty Dolla Sign and mini Beyoncé’s Chloe x Halle blew viewers away with their whimsical ballads during their at-home concert.

And finally, Philly’s own Jazmine Sullivan is making the necessary music-roll-out-stop on NPR’s platform to serenade us all into another blissful realm–*Madea voice* “hallelujer!” Performing “Bodies (Intro),” “The Other Side,” “Lost One” with H.E.R., and “Girl Like Me” off of Heaux Tales, Sullivan lets us on in, between her personal dialogue and intimate conversations with sister-friends about the woes of lust and love.

Too bad we didn’t get to see Sullivan’s perform “On It” featuring Ari Lennox this time around as the dialogue and chemistry between those two on stage is bound to be hilarious.

Watch Jazmine Sullivan’s full Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below.