Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Freeway Asks Beanie Sigel If Kanye West “Cut The Check” Yet
93
0
Jazmine Sullivan & Silk Sonic Earn Mighty Praise At The 2021 Soul Train Awards
238
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2144
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1628
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jazmine Sullivan & Silk Sonic Earn Mighty Praise At The 2021 Soul Train Awards

Posted By on November 29, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan’s “Heaux Tales” is getting the recognition it deserves following the AMAs.

Last night’s Soul Train Awards saw some of the biggest figures in the music industry come together to celebrate the beauty that is R&B music. As The Source reports, the show took place in Harlem, NYC at the world famous Apollo Theatre for the very first time, with BFFs Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold acting as co-hosts.

The evening began with an incredible performance of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s “Fly As Me,” and Silk Sonic later returned to the stage to close the show with their fiery new single, “Smokin’ Out The Window.” Of course, those weren’t the only two times the vocalists took to the stage – they also brought home awards for Song of the Year, The Ashford and Simpson Song-Writer’s Award, and Video of the Year.

Another big winner was Jazmine Sullivan, who shared her captivating project, Heaux Tales at the start of 2021. The 34-year-old was acknowledged for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and Album of the Year, making her fans very happy following news that she had somehow lost to Doja Cat in the R&B category at the American Music Awards earlier this month.

Other recording artists recognized last night include Yung Bleu for Best New Artist, Charlie Wilson for the Certified Soul Award, Giveon for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Normani and Cardi B for Best Dance Performance, Kirk Franklin for Best Gospel/Inspirational Award, and WizKid and Tems for Best Collaboration.

Ari Lennox took the stage to perform her hit single, “Pressure,” and Lucky Daye dazzled listeners with his performance of “Over.” Leon Bridges, Summer Walker, Tone Stith, and Fred Hammond also shared songs of their own, among others.

Congratulations to all the winners!

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Freeway Asks Beanie Sigel If Kanye West “Cut The Check” Yet
93 525 7
0
Nicki Minaj Didn’t Hold Back While Hosting The “RHOP” Reunion
291 525 22
1

Recent Stories

Freeway Asks Beanie Sigel If Kanye West “Cut The Check” Yet
93
0
Jazmine Sullivan & Silk Sonic Earn Mighty Praise At The 2021 Soul Train Awards
238
0
Nicki Minaj Didn’t Hold Back While Hosting The “RHOP” Reunion
291
1
A$AP Rocky Spits Short Freestyle For Fans
529
1
Lil Uzi Vert Wants To Buy A Jet Pack
688
0
More News

Trending Songs

Azizi Gibson Feat. Issa Gold Within
66
0
Kali Uchis Feat. Ozuna Another Day In America
106
0
Nardo Wick Feat. Future & Lil Baby Me Or Sum
93
0
Big Ghost LTD Feat. Conway The Machine & Guilty Simpson Vega Brothers (Bozack Morris Remix)
93
0
Jhonni Blaze Feat. Trina So Into You
93
0
Fetty Wap First Day Out
93
0
Billy Danze The Chief
212
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
384
0
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
371
1
The Weeknd “Die For You” Video
251
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Freeway Asks Beanie Sigel If Kanye West “Cut The Check” Yet
Jazmine Sullivan & Silk Sonic Earn Mighty Praise At The 2021 Soul Train Awards
Nicki Minaj Didn’t Hold Back While Hosting The “RHOP” Reunion