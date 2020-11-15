Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jeezy Confirms Gucci Mane “Verzuz”: “Don’t Send Ya Clone”
199
0
2 Chainz & Masego Hold Down This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1310
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
794
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jeezy Confirms Gucci Mane “Verzuz”: “Don’t Send Ya Clone”

Posted By on November 15, 2020

Jeezy fires back at “Lil Guwop”, confirming Gucci Mane will replace T.I. in the season 2 premiere of “Verzuz.”

No one would ever expect Gucci Mane and Jeezy to make amends, at least no one with an understanding of their history. As two of trap music’s biggest exports, “So Icy” became the first and last time we’d hear either artist on the same wax. But, it is 2020, so you should be accustom to expecting the unexpected.

Earlier today, it was revealed that the two would go face-to-face for the season premiere of Verzuz. Well, Gucci announced it. At the time, no one else really confirmed that it was happening except GuWop and T.I. Now, Jeezy has officially stepped in to confirm that this will be going down on Nov. 19th with Gucci replacing Tip. He even made sure to fire back with a bit of shade towards his opponent.

“SAY lil guwop SEE YOU ON THE 19th. DON’T SEND YA CLONE! BIG SNO #R2,” Jeezy wrote with the flyer for the “Cultural Celebration From ATL.”

This, of course, is in response to Gucci Mane, who referred to Jeezy as “Snowcone” upon the announcement that they’d be duking it out in the Verzuz arena.

With Gucci Mane and Jeezy confirmed for Thursday, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are now tasked with finding a new opponent for T.I. who has declined Busta’s invitation for an ass-whooping and has been continuously been berated by 50 Cent.

Will T.I. ever find an opponent for Verzuz?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

2 Chainz & Masego Hold Down This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
172 525 13
0
50 Cent & The Game “Verzuz” Could Happen If Wack 100 Gets His Way
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Jeezy Confirms Gucci Mane “Verzuz”: “Don’t Send Ya Clone”
199
0
2 Chainz & Masego Hold Down This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
50 Cent & The Game “Verzuz” Could Happen If Wack 100 Gets His Way
146
0
Introducing The Winner’s Circle: The Publishing Group Behind The Biggest Hits
225
0
Jeremih Receives Prayers From Fellow Artists After COVID-19 Diagnosis
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Curly J Bag Different 3.0
53
0
Lucki Find Me
132
0
Yxng Bane Feat. D Block Europe Cut Me Off
119
0
Lil Xan My Girlfriend
79
0
Haviah Mighty Atlantic
79
0
Future & Lil Uzi Vert She Never Been To Pluto
79
0
2 Chainz Vampire
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Duval “Can’t Go For That” Video
172
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL” Video
185
0
NAV Feat. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Friends” Video
357
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jeezy Confirms Gucci Mane “Verzuz”: “Don’t Send Ya Clone”
2 Chainz & Masego Hold Down This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
50 Cent & The Game “Verzuz” Could Happen If Wack 100 Gets His Way