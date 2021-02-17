Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Rowdy Rebel Says Bobby Shmurda Will Be Out In Less Than A Week
119
0
Lil Nas X Shares “Life Story” & Reveals Depression, Suicidal Thoughts, Breakup With BF
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
13089
2
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
1376
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jeezy Mourns The Loss Of His Mother In Hearfelt Statement

Posted By on February 17, 2021

Atlanta rapper Jeezy reveals that his mother has tragically passed away and mourns her death in a sentimental Instagram post.

Following the tragic news of Nicki Minaj‘s dad being fatally struck in a hit-and-run, today it was revealed that yet another parent of a Hip-Hop legend has passed away.

Jeezy, who has been pretty active following his return from retirement last year, revealed in a touching Instagram post that his mother, his self-described “Super Hero,” has sadly passed away. In 2019, Jeezy mentioned that his mother was battling illness during an interview with The Breakfast Club, but her cause of death has not yet been revealed. Without sharing the date that she passed or any other specifics regarding her death, Jeezy penned a heartfelt post dedicated to his mother.

“You taught me to be a man when I was a boy. Made me man up be a father when I was a kid,” he said, starting his statement. “Raised me to be a natural born leader when I was lost. You lifted me when I was down. Inspired me when I had no inspiration. Always told me I was Bigger than my circumstances. My Super Hero.”

He continued, saying, “One of the only people in the world I could trust. When I had nothing or no one, I had you Mamma. You was hard on me. I thank you for that. You gave me confidence when I didn’t have any. Made me feel like I can put the world on my back and walk barefoot. You never judged or down talked my dreams. Or my downfalls. You just encouraged. I thank GOD you got a glimpse of the Man and Woman you raised and all the good we gave to world all because you gave it to us.”

“I know God has you now. We let heaven borrow our Angel. Kiss my brother Michael. Tell em we love him. And to take care of you. You are in a better place. Dancing and singing to your favorite songs. With that beautiful smile on your face…” he said towards the end of his statement, before ultimately concluding with, “I will continue to make you proud. I LOVE YOU MOMMA.”

Our thoughts are with Jeezy and his family.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Nas X Shares “Life Story” & Reveals Depression, Suicidal Thoughts, Breakup With BF
93 525 7
0
Rowdy Rebel Says Bobby Shmurda Will Be Out In Less Than A Week
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Rowdy Rebel Says Bobby Shmurda Will Be Out In Less Than A Week
119
0
Lil Nas X Shares “Life Story” & Reveals Depression, Suicidal Thoughts, Breakup With BF
93
0
Lil Uzi Vert Previews Travis Scott Collab For Fan, Immediately Runs Away
132
0
Jeezy Mourns The Loss Of His Mother In Hearfelt Statement
146
0
Rihanna’s Visual Autobiography “The Rihanna Book” Gets Super-Sized
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Mahalia Jealous
53
0
Curren$y Kush Through The Sunroof
93
0
Paris Texas Heavy Metal
172
0
Onyx Coming Outside
79
0
Serpentwithfeet Same Size Shoe
119
0
Sango Won't Do (Sango's Michigan Remix)
119
0
Icerocks Feat. Benny The Butcher & Mayhem Lauren Red Presidents
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Mario Judah Shows Off His Rockstar Face Tattoos On “In My Bag”
93
0
Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
278
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
238
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Rowdy Rebel Says Bobby Shmurda Will Be Out In Less Than A Week
Lil Nas X Shares “Life Story” & Reveals Depression, Suicidal Thoughts, Breakup With BF
Lil Uzi Vert Previews Travis Scott Collab For Fan, Immediately Runs Away