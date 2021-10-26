Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Nas X’s Dad Claps Back At Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Tweet
225
0
Ludacris Shows Off First Fully-Electric Mercedes Benz
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3838
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1019
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jeezy Responds After Yung Miami Calls Him “One Of The Best Rappers Alive”

Posted By on October 26, 2021

Yung Miami calls Jeezy “one of the best rappers alive.”

The biggest takeaway from the massive 2020 Verzuz between Gucci Mane and Jeezy is that The Snowman has hits for days. That’s not to take away from Gucci Mane but Jeezy dug into his catalog, bringing back classic mixtape cuts that reminded the masses of the imprint he left on the rap game. In fact, some might throw his name in the conversation when it comes to the greatest of all time.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yung Miami is one of those folks who hold Jeezy in high regards. The City Girls rapper hit Twitter today where she professed her appreciation for Jeezy’s contributions to the rap game. “Man jeezy one of the best rappers alive!!!” She wrote as fans chimed in with their favorite records from the ATL pioneer. Jeezy has since acknowledged Miami’s post, sliding into The Shade Room’s comments where he wrote, “She innocent,” followed by a “100” emoji, according to Complex.  

The comment appears to have been removed but Jeezy went on to reshare other fans who expressed similar sentiments to Yung Miami.

This isn’t the first time Yung Miami’s offered praise to Young Jeezy. Last year, she declared the rapper the “best rapper dead or alive” while expressing her love for TM101 and The Inspiration.

Maybe this could lead to a potential collaboration with the Miami duo and the Atlanta legend. Check out Yung Miami’s tweet below. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Nas X’s Dad Claps Back At Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Tweet
225 525 17
0
Ludacris Shows Off First Fully-Electric Mercedes Benz
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Lil Nas X’s Dad Claps Back At Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Tweet
225
0
Ludacris Shows Off First Fully-Electric Mercedes Benz
159
0
Drake Leaves Lil Yachty On Delivered
304
0
HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Thug, Maxo Kream, Majid Jordan, & More
146
0
Jeezy Responds After Yung Miami Calls Him “One Of The Best Rappers Alive”
900
0
More News

Trending Songs

Uce Lee Feat. E-40 & G Perico Uce Lee
159
0
BIA CAN'T TOUCH THIS
159
0
Kiana Ledé The Christmas Song
93
1
Q Da Fool Who Want Smoke (Freestyle)
159
0
NoCap Unwanted Lifestyle
265
0
Aminé Charmander
834
0
HBK Banz & Lil Chris Mud Baby
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoh Aalegra Feat. Tyler, The Creator “NEON PEACH” Video
172
0
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Lil Durk & EST Gee “Switches & Dracs” Video
371
0
Domani Reviews Snacks From Around The World
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Nas X’s Dad Claps Back At Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Tweet
Ludacris Shows Off First Fully-Electric Mercedes Benz
Drake Leaves Lil Yachty On Delivered