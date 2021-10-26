Jeezy Responds After Yung Miami Calls Him “One Of The Best Rappers Alive”

The biggest takeaway from the massive 2020 Verzuz between Gucci Mane and Jeezy is that The Snowman has hits for days. That’s not to take away from Gucci Mane but Jeezy dug into his catalog, bringing back classic mixtape cuts that reminded the masses of the imprint he left on the rap game. In fact, some might throw his name in the conversation when it comes to the greatest of all time.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yung Miami is one of those folks who hold Jeezy in high regards. The City Girls rapper hit Twitter today where she professed her appreciation for Jeezy’s contributions to the rap game. “Man jeezy one of the best rappers alive!!!” She wrote as fans chimed in with their favorite records from the ATL pioneer. Jeezy has since acknowledged Miami’s post, sliding into The Shade Room’s comments where he wrote, “She innocent,” followed by a “100” emoji, according to Complex.

The comment appears to have been removed but Jeezy went on to reshare other fans who expressed similar sentiments to Yung Miami.

This isn’t the first time Yung Miami’s offered praise to Young Jeezy. Last year, she declared the rapper the “best rapper dead or alive” while expressing her love for TM101 and The Inspiration.

Maybe this could lead to a potential collaboration with the Miami duo and the Atlanta legend. Check out Yung Miami’s tweet below.

[Via]