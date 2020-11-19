Jeezy Unveils “The Recession 2” Tracklist

This is a huge week for Jeezy. The Snowman has been preparing himself all week for tonight’s Verzuz battle against his longtime rival Gucci Mane. The face-off could very well break records tonight as the two forces have a long-storied history that could blow up in front of our faces tonight. Or, we could possibly see Guwop and Jeezy make up with a handshake. Everybody will be tuned in to watch.

In addition to tonight’s showdown with Gucci Mane, Jeezy is also releasing his long-anticipated album The Recession 2, which is the sequel to his 2008 album.

While Gucci Mane may not be a fan of the cover artwork that Jeezy decided on, people are looking at the proposed tracklist with wide eyes, which was shown off by Hip Hop N More, including some of the biggest names in the industry.

According to the publication, The Recession 2 will contain fifteen total songs, including features from Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, E-40, Ne-Yo, Tamika Mallory (who is also a guest on Jeezy‘s podcast), and, surprisingly enough, Demi Lovato.

That last name has people scratching their heads, especially since Demi is penciled onto a track with Lil Duval on it too, but it has us pondering how the two will sound together.

The Recession 2 releases at midnight. Will you be listening?

