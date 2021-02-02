Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Bibby Details Awkward Moment When He Knew Juice WRLD Was A Star
53
0
Ja Rule Is Officially A Harvard Grad
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12639
1
Wiz Khalifa
1879
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jenna Jameson: Marilyn Manson “Fantasized About Burning Me Alive”

Posted By on February 2, 2021

The former pornstar shares her piece about the disturbing new allegations against Marilyn Manson.

The Marilyn Manson saga continues as another woman has also decided to come forward and expose the shock rocker with new abuse allegations. Yesterday, Evan Rachel Wood publicly named her abuser after years of keeping that element of her trauma private, and she alleged that the person who abused her was her ex-fiancé, Marilyn Manson.

Other women then publicly accused Marilyn Manson of similar abusive treatment, which resulted in Manson quickly being dropped by his record label Loma Vista and removed from the horror-anthology series Creepshow. Manson responded to the allegations by maintaining his innocence in an Instagram post, seen below.

Now, Jenna Jameson has revealed allegations of her own. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail, the former pornstar doesn’t formally accuse Manson of abuse, but she does share her own sexual experiences with the denounced rockstar from when they dated for a short period in 1997.

“We didn’t go out long because I cut it off after he would nonchalantly say he fantasized about burning me alive,” Jameson says. “Once he started speaking to me violently, I was like … goodbye, Brian.”

Jameson also revealed that Manson would allegedly leave bruises from biting her during sex, which she claims was “disconcerting.” Ultimately, she summed up her thoughts on Manson by saying, “He is a lot. To say the least.”

As more people come forward with accusations, it doesn’t look like Manson’s allegations are going away any time soon, so stay tuned for updates.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Ja Rule Is Officially A Harvard Grad
79 525 6
0
Lil Bibby Details Awkward Moment When He Knew Juice WRLD Was A Star
53 525 4
0

Recent Stories

Lil Bibby Details Awkward Moment When He Knew Juice WRLD Was A Star
53
0
Ja Rule Is Officially A Harvard Grad
79
0
When God And The Devil Spit Bars
106
0
Doja Cat Skyrockets Up Billboard Hot 100 After Viral TikTok #SilhouetteChallenge
119
0
Freddie Gibbs Teases ScHoolboy Q Collab This Friday
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

Future Stick Talk
40
0
Eric Bellinger Only You
199
0
Lupe Fiasco Kara Walker
649
0
Victoria Monet F.U.C.K.
212
0
Yxng Bane Feat. M Huncho & Nafe Smallz Dancing On Ice
397
0
Big Boi Apple Of My Eye
172
0
DreamDoll Different Freestyle
344
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

G.T. “Joe Montana” Video
66
0
Nechie “Stackin It” Video
172
0
Rich The Kid Feat. Mulatto, Flo Milli, Rubi Rose “Nasty” Video
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Bibby Details Awkward Moment When He Knew Juice WRLD Was A Star
Ja Rule Is Officially A Harvard Grad
When God And The Devil Spit Bars