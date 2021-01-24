Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jennifer Lopez Recreates “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” Video

Posted By on January 24, 2021

Jennifer Lopez celebrates the 20th anniversary of her album “J.Lo” by revisiting an iconic scene from the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” music video.

Jennifer Lopez has been in the game for a hot minute. Nearly three decades, to be exact. From her career beginnings as a Fly Girl dancer to launching an incredibly successful solo career, Jennifer Lopez has done it all at the age of 51. Seriously, last year, she headlines the Super Bowl with Shakira and earlier this week, she sang at Joe Biden’s inauguration. She’s been an inescapable force for 20+ years.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, J. Lo that included the massive hit record, “Love Don’t Cost A Thing.” And while the record still slaps to this day, J. Lo appears to be revamping it for a new viral challenge called #LoveDontCostAThing challenge. The singer hit the ‘Gram with a slew of photos that recreated her iconic look from the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” music video as well as a clip of her recreating a clip from the music video itself. 

“As I reflect on the fact that it’s the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs. Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much,” she wrote.

Congrats to Jennifer Lopez on the major milestone. Peep the video below. 

Via HNHH

