Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Young Buck Explains Why He Walked Away From Cash Money: “I Was Getting Lost”
79
0
HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: BTG Ent
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
1072
1
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
768
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jeremih Details Near-Death COVID-19 Experience: “All I Remember Seeing Is A White Light”

Posted By on December 15, 2020

The singer said his organs became inflamed and he had to learn how to eat and walk again.

Many people are ready for the pandemic to end, so they’ve been seen partying, traveling, or hosting get-togethers in order to return to some sense of normalcy. Others have grown frustrated with lockdown orders or wearing masks in public, and their growing discontent has them refusing mandates altogether. However, the seriousness of COVID-19 shouldn’t be ignored, and singer Jeremih sat down with Sway’s Universe to detail his near-death experience.

Jeremih appeared on Sway’s Universe alongside his friend and collaborator, Chance The Rapper. According to Jeremih, he felt so terrible during the onset of COVID-19 that he didn’t remember arriving at the hospital. “I had a tube down my throat for about a week and a half,” he said. “I was really like, in a dream. I woke up two times, and all I remember seeing is a white light.”

The 33-year-old also talked about developing rare effects of coronavirus that affected his organs. “All my organs became inflamed. My heart started beating irregularly, my kidneys went out, my liver started to go bad,” said Jeremih. “Mind you, I didn’t know what was going on at the time. I was out.”

Jeremih, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Chance The Rapper, Sway's Universe
Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

After being removed from the ICU, Jeremih stated that he had to learn how to eat and walk again. “I’ve never been to a hospital in my entire life,” he added. “Not for a broken bone, not for nothing. So, just to be in there, I look at it as a blessing. As crazy as it might sound, I needed to sit down. I needed to take a break.”

Now, Jeremih is motivated to make the best out of his life, regardless of the obstacles. His voice has returned, he’s walking once again, and he is back on track. We’re glad to see that’s he’s improved. Check out his interview below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Young Buck Explains Why He Walked Away From Cash Money: “I Was Getting Lost”
79 525 6
0
HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: BTG Ent
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Young Buck Explains Why He Walked Away From Cash Money: “I Was Getting Lost”
79
0
HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: BTG Ent
132
0
Jeremih Details Near-Death COVID-19 Experience: “All I Remember Seeing Is A White Light”
106
0
Boosie Badazz Dodges Question About Fredo Bang: “I Don’t Talk About Baton Rouge Sh*t”
106
0
Jermaine Dupri Describes A Young Bow Wow Chasing Him With A Knife: “I Laughed”
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

Murs The D.O.C.
79
0
Maino Feat. CeeLo Green Fearless
119
0
Money Man Chosen
119
0
Tobe Nwigwe Feat. CyHi The Prynce & Bun B Pistol
146
0
cupcakKe Gum
132
0
Nicki Minaj Want Some More
199
0
Nas The Cross
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Way Too Big
66
0
Kid Cudi “Heaven On Earth” Video
199
0
10k Hours
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Young Buck Explains Why He Walked Away From Cash Money: “I Was Getting Lost”
HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: BTG Ent
Jeremih Details Near-Death COVID-19 Experience: “All I Remember Seeing Is A White Light”