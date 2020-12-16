Jeremih Details Near-Death COVID-19 Experience: “All I Remember Seeing Is A White Light”

Many people are ready for the pandemic to end, so they’ve been seen partying, traveling, or hosting get-togethers in order to return to some sense of normalcy. Others have grown frustrated with lockdown orders or wearing masks in public, and their growing discontent has them refusing mandates altogether. However, the seriousness of COVID-19 shouldn’t be ignored, and singer Jeremih sat down with Sway’s Universe to detail his near-death experience.

Jeremih appeared on Sway’s Universe alongside his friend and collaborator, Chance The Rapper. According to Jeremih, he felt so terrible during the onset of COVID-19 that he didn’t remember arriving at the hospital. “I had a tube down my throat for about a week and a half,” he said. “I was really like, in a dream. I woke up two times, and all I remember seeing is a white light.”

The 33-year-old also talked about developing rare effects of coronavirus that affected his organs. “All my organs became inflamed. My heart started beating irregularly, my kidneys went out, my liver started to go bad,” said Jeremih. “Mind you, I didn’t know what was going on at the time. I was out.”



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

After being removed from the ICU, Jeremih stated that he had to learn how to eat and walk again. “I’ve never been to a hospital in my entire life,” he added. “Not for a broken bone, not for nothing. So, just to be in there, I look at it as a blessing. As crazy as it might sound, I needed to sit down. I needed to take a break.”

Now, Jeremih is motivated to make the best out of his life, regardless of the obstacles. His voice has returned, he’s walking once again, and he is back on track. We’re glad to see that’s he’s improved. Check out his interview below.