Jeremih Is Recovering From COVID-19 & Out Of ICU: Report

Last week, it was revealed that Jeremih had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Though there have been plenty of asymptomatic cases, this wasn’t unfortunately one of them. The singer had reportedly been placed on a ventilator and was taken into the hospital’s ICU.



Thankfully, it looks like things have turned around a full 180. According to TMZ, the singer is doing much better, having been taken off of a ventilator and released from the ICU. His family revealed that he’s been taken to the regular side of the hospital where he’ll spend the remainder of his recovery. At this point, it’s still unclear if he still has COVID-19 or when he was diagnosed but thankfully, he’s on a promising road to “true healing.”

His family also thanked everyone who shared their thoughts and prayers during the past week. Rappers like 50 Cent, Chance The Rapper, and T.I. all penned heartfelt messages. Chance actually shared a message on Thursday revealing that Jeremih was doing much better, though he didn’t necessarily get into any specifics.

“FATHER YOU GET ALL THE GLORY!!!” he wrote. “JESUS THANK YOU FOR GRANTING US ACCESS TO OUR FATHER! THANK YOU TO ALL THE PRAYER WARRIORS WHO USED THEIR FAVOR TO INTERCEDE ON MY BROTHER JEREMYS BEHALF! WE COME TO HIM IN SORROW AND SO WE MUST TO COME TO HIM IN JOY! I LOVE YOU FATHER.”

We’ll keep you posted on any updates on Jeremih.

