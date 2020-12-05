Rap Basement

Victoria Monét Announces Pregnancy
0
0
Lil Baby, Lil Wayne & Drake Light Up This Week's "Fire Emoji" Playlist
159
0
Jeremih Issues First Statement Since Battling COVID-19

Posted By on December 5, 2020

Jeremih is now officially out of the hospital.

COVID-19 has consumed our lives over the past eight months as it has forced businesses to shut down while also making citizens quarantine as a way to avoid infection. Millions of people throughout the world have been infected with the virus and over one million people have died. Celebrities have also gotten the virus, including Jeremih who spent quite a bit of time in the ICU as a result.

A few weeks ago, numerous artists like Chance The Rapper and 50 Cent asked for prayers for Jeremih as it became clear that his situation was dire. Thankfully, Jeremih was able to recover as Chance revealed this week that Jeremih was getting out of the hospital. Now, the artist is home and is set to make a full recovery.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful,” Jeremih told TMZ. “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent, and Diddy for their love and support.”

This is great news for all parties involved and we wish Jeremih all the best moving forward. We also hope everyone stays safe during these difficult times.

Jeremih

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
[Via]
Via HNHH

