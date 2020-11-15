Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Introducing The Winner’s Circle: The Publishing Group Behind The Biggest Hits
93
0
Jeremih Receives Prayers From Fellow Artists After COVID-19 Diagnosis
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1376
0
Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1310
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jeremih Receives Prayers From Fellow Artists After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Posted By on November 15, 2020

Big Sean, Wale, Kyle, Bun B, and more took to social media to give Jeremih some well-wishes.

50 Cent delivered some somber news yesterday as he took to Instagram and revealed that singer Jeremih was in the hospital battling COVID-19. Based on information from Chance the Rapper, and Hitmaka, it became clear to many that Jeremih was in very serious condition. 50 had even noted that Jeremih was in the ICU which means his COVID-19 case is severe.

This morning, it was reported that Jeremih’s condition had taken a turn for the worse and that he is currently on a ventilator, fighting for his life. Many of Jeremih’s fans have been sending prayers the artist’s way, and now, many throughout the music industry are doing so, as well. Artists like Big Sean, Wale, Kyle, Metro Boomin, and Bun B have all taken to social media to offers some prayer.

Bun B had a very strong message to his fans saying “I have friends who believe and friends who don’t. That’s your right. But y’all can play with it if you want to. Healthy people can still be laid up with CoVid. Be smart and safe out here y’all. @jeremih I pray for a speedy recovery for you and send my prayers to your family.”

Many others have also taken to social media with prayers, and it’s clear that at this moment, Jeremih is deservingly receiving an overwhelming amount of support. COVID-19 is extremely serious, and we continue to hope that he pulls through.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Introducing The Winner’s Circle: The Publishing Group Behind The Biggest Hits
93 525 7
0
Freddie Gibbs Wants To Referee Gucci Mane & Jeezy “Verzuz”
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Introducing The Winner’s Circle: The Publishing Group Behind The Biggest Hits
93
0
Jeremih Receives Prayers From Fellow Artists After COVID-19 Diagnosis
106
0
Freddie Gibbs Wants To Referee Gucci Mane & Jeezy “Verzuz”
106
0
Jeremih Reportedly On Ventilator In ICU With COVID-19
93
0
Gucci Mane Announces “Verzuz” Against Jeezy
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lucki Find Me
66
0
Yxng Bane Feat. D Block Europe Cut Me Off
53
0
Lil Xan My Girlfriend
53
0
Haviah Mighty Atlantic
66
0
Future & Lil Uzi Vert She Never Been To Pluto
66
0
2 Chainz Vampire
79
0
LunchMoney Lewis Cheat
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Duval “Can’t Go For That” Video
172
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL” Video
185
0
NAV Feat. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Friends” Video
357
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Introducing The Winner’s Circle: The Publishing Group Behind The Biggest Hits
Jeremih Receives Prayers From Fellow Artists After COVID-19 Diagnosis
Freddie Gibbs Wants To Referee Gucci Mane & Jeezy “Verzuz”