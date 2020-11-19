Jeremih Remains In ICU As His Family Says COVID-19 “Viciously Attacked His Body”

The music world joined together for prayers, well wishes, and kind thoughts for “Birthday Sex” singer Jeremih as he battles COVID-19. Reported cases of the virus have been on an uptick in recent weeks as many countries, including the United States, have braced themselves for another quarantine lockdown. Many people have come forward to speak about Jeremih’s condition including 50 Cent, T.I., and Chance The Rapper, and just hours ago, Day 26 singer Willie Taylor shared a “praise report” to his Instagram page.



Gabe Ginsberg / Stringer / Getty Images

“Cuddo Mane @jeremih is showing progress, breathing on his own and has been given a lower dosage on his medication,” Taylor wrote in a caption to a photo of himself with Jeremih. “God is Amazing. Keep those prayers going up. God is Showing Up and Showing out!!” Meanwhile, Jeremih’s family issued a formal statement to CNN earlier today (November 18). According to his loved ones, the 33-year-old artist is currently in the intensive care unit and was breathing through a ventilator. It was an unbelievable turn of events that they called “rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions.”

They added that COVID-19 “viciously attacked his body” and said they were “grateful” to everyone who has continued to pray for him. “His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly,” the statement reads. “Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others.”