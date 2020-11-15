Rap Basement

Jeremih Reportedly On Ventilator In ICU With COVID-19

Posted By on November 15, 2020

New reports reveal Jeremih’s condition has gotten worse after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

50 Cent, Chance The Rapper, and more were among the first to send out prayers for Jeremih, revealing that the singer was diagnosed with COVID-19. Though details were scarce, Fif said that Jeremih was in the ICU. “Pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s*** is real. he’s in ICU in Chicago,” Fif wrote. 


Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

TMZ is now reporting that Jeremih’s “condition has recently gotten worse” as he was put on a breathing ventilator in the hospital’s ICU. Sources close to Jeremih confirmed the diagnosis, though there weren’t any details regarding when he was admitted into the hospital or when he was diagnosed. 

Producer Hitmaka, a close collaborator of Jeremih, was among the first to confirm the news of the singer’s diagnosis who revealed that the singer’s mother gave him permission to post the news. “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings,” he wrote.

Bun B penned a message to Jeremih on Instagram following the news of coronavirus. 

“I have friends who believe and friends who don’t,” he tweeted. “That’s your right. But y’all can play with it if you want to. Healthy people can still be laid up with CoVid. Be smart and safe out here y’all. @jeremih pray for a speedy recovery for you and send my prayers to your family.”

We’re keeping Jeremih in our thoughts during this time. We’ll keep you posted on any more updates. 

[Via]

 

Via HNHH

