Jeremih To Be Released From Hospital

Posted By on December 3, 2020

Chance The Rapper shares that he spoke with Jeremih on the phone, revealing that the singer will be leaving the hospital tomorrow.

Finally, some good news! After being in the ICU since mid-November, Jeremih will finally be released from the hospital tomorrow after a scary battle with COVID-19.

The singer has had people praying for him for weeks, including 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, and many more, as it looked like Jeremih was struggling to improve after testing positive for coronavirus. He was in the ICU on a ventilator, which is never a good sign. Thankfully, he’s doing much better, with Chance the Rapper providing a much-needed update today

“I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH,” excitedly tweeted Chance. “HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME.”

He went on to thank all of the doctors that helped Jeremih, as well as everybody that prayed.

“Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim,” added Chance. “We are a testimony.”

It comes as such a relief to read Chance’s tweets, especially after going several days without any updates on Jeremih’s health. We can’t wait to hear from the artist when he’s feeling good again.

