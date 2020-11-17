Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Barack Obama Reps Eminem & Jay-Z On Personal Playlist
79
0
Jeremih’s Team Gives A Health Update: “He’s Not Out The Dark Yet”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1363
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jeremih’s Team Gives A Health Update: “He’s Not Out The Dark Yet”

Posted By on November 17, 2020

A member of Jeremih’s team provides an update on the singer’s battle with COVID-19, thanking Chance The Rapper and P Diddy for their support.

The news that Jeremih has been fighting an alarming battle against COVID-19 has prompted prayers and well-wishes from fans and fellow artists alike. “My family’s Love and Prayers for a speedy recovery for a Legend,” wrote T.I. “pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real,” added 50 Cent, confirming that the acclaimed singer had spent some time in the ICU. With the virus having already ravaged many in the hip-hop community, Jeremih’s diagnosis is but another reminder of the threat humanity is collectively facing, indiscriminate in those it targets. 

Jeremih COVID-19

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Today, The Shade Room has provided an update on Jeremih‘s situation, gleaned following Adam Smith’s (of Jeremih’s team) appearance on The Kenny Burns Show. “He is still ill,” confirms Smith. “There’s some complications with COVID, and he’s not out the dark yet. Any progress is better than no progress. He’s stable but he still has a way to go before anything. We’re still not out the dark, but God is the light.”

“He’s still in ICU right now,” continues Smith. “But we do have the best of the best working on him. We had a lot of people in the entertainment capacity that we reached out to, that helped us with their resources. Chance The Rapper has been super helpful. He’s been connecting us with a lot of the doctors. We connected with Puff, he connected us with his entire team at UCLA that he works with. They’re advising the hospital that J is at right now, comparing notes. They’re passing on new information, and this is a new disease — you can never have too much information.” 

He also opens up about 50 Cent‘s support, confirming that they’ve known each other for a long time. “J and 50 have a long relationship,” he continues. “J has a lot of love for 50. But 50 can be insensitive, and we want people to know that J is getting better, kind of. We do generally want the prayers, not just yo I’m praying for you. Drop and pray. Really pray for his strength, pray for his healing, pray for his family.” 

Check out the message below, and be sure to show some love to Jeremih as he continues to fight for his life. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Barack Obama Reps Eminem & Jay-Z On Personal Playlist
79 525 6
0
Tiny Harris Details Xscape Members Kandi Burruss & LaTocha Scott Fist-Fighting
265 525 20
0

Recent Stories

Barack Obama Reps Eminem & Jay-Z On Personal Playlist
79
0
Jeremih’s Team Gives A Health Update: “He’s Not Out The Dark Yet”
146
0
Tiny Harris Details Xscape Members Kandi Burruss & LaTocha Scott Fist-Fighting
265
0
J. Prince Says An Artist Used His Name To Extort The Late DJ Screw
225
0
Dr. Dre Suffers “Detox” Leak As “Get It” His The Internet: Report
278
0
More News

Trending Songs

Love Renaissance (LVRN) Feat. Westside Boogie & OMB Bloodbath 12 Days Of Bhristmas
53
0
Russ Feat. KXNG CROOKED Stockholm Syndrome
93
0
Kali Uchis Feat. Jowell & Randy Te Pongo Mal (Prendelo)
146
0
G4 Boyz Feat. DreamDoll & G4 Choppa Prada (Remix)
159
0
MF Doom Beef Rap
106
0
Dr. Dre Big Egos
225
0
Kevin Gates Amsterdam
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
146
0
2 Chainz Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Duval “Can’t Go For That” Video
212
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Barack Obama Reps Eminem & Jay-Z On Personal Playlist
Jeremih’s Team Gives A Health Update: “He’s Not Out The Dark Yet”
Tiny Harris Details Xscape Members Kandi Burruss & LaTocha Scott Fist-Fighting