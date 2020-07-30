Rap Basement

Jermaine Dupri Defends Bow Wow With No. 1 Hits List: “What We Talking Bout????”
Black Thought Pens Poetic Tribute In Honor Of Malik B
Seven7Hardaway 7x
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
Jermaine Dupri Defends Bow Wow With No. 1 Hits List: “What We Talking Bout????”

Posted By on July 29, 2020

Jermaine Dupri wants people to put respect on Bow Wow’s catalog.

He may not want to do a Verzuz, but Bow Wow has made it clear that his catalog is more than capable of withstanding a battle. Recently, Bow Wow’s name has been mentioned by fans as a possible candidate for a Verzuz battle, however, the multi-hyphenate entertainer came forward to say that he wasn’t interested in adding his name to the series. Verzuz co-creator Timbaland chimed in and said, “He mite not have 20 n the bag,” meaning that Bow may not have enough hits on deck.

Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow

Bow Wow bit back with a list of tracks, and now Jermaine Dupri has added his two cents to the discussion. Over on his Instagram page, Dupri shared a list of his own as he posted a screenshot of the rapper’s No. 1 hits that include: “Bow Wow (That’s My Name)”, “Bounce With Me” featuring Xscape, “Shortie Like Mine” featuring Chris Brown and Johnta Austin, “I’m A Flirt” with R. Kelly, T-Pain, and T.I., and “Let Me Hold You” featuring Omarion.

In his caption, Jermaine Dupri wanted the naysayers to speak up. “What we talking bout ???????” the So So Def icon penned. Dupri is ready for the world to put a little bit more respect on Bow Wow’s name. Check out his post below.

Via HNHH

Black Thought Pens Poetic Tribute In Honor Of Malik B
Young Thug Backtracks On “Slime Language 2” Release Date
Jermaine Dupri Defends Bow Wow With No. 1 Hits List: “What We Talking Bout????”
Black Thought Pens Poetic Tribute In Honor Of Malik B
Young Thug Backtracks On “Slime Language 2” Release Date
Raekwon To Reissue “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx” On Vinyl For 25th Anniversary
Young Thug Announces “Slime Language 2” Release Date
Quando Rondo 1999
Dave East I Got 5 On It
Bodega BAMZ Who U With
PartyNextDoor Feat. Drake Recognize
Fabolous Money Goes, Honey Stays
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Handle The Vibe
Montana Of 300 What's Poppin
Logic “Aquarius III ” Video
Logic “DadBod” Video
Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
