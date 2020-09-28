Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
649
1
Big Sean Detroit
516
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jermaine Dupri Defends Bow Wow’s Legacy, Celebrates Rapper’s 2000 Debut Album

Posted By on September 28, 2020

The So So Def mogul questions why people aren’t putting more respect on Bow Wow’s name.

Despite their spats that have played out for reality television audiences, Jermaine Dupri remains a ride or die for Bow Wow. The two artists look to one another as if they are family and have collaborated for decades, including appearing on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta. Dupri has always had Bow Wow’s back, especially as it pertains to the rapper receiving jokes and jabs from the public, and the So So Def icon once again takes to social media to make sure people put respect on Bow Wow’s name.

Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, Beware of the Dog, Twitter
Ben Gabbe / Stringer / Getty Images

“When I signed Dem Franchise Boys n*ggas laughed at me, now Travis Scott got a song that samples white Tee and the song is called Franchise,always go with your gut,” Jermaine Dupri tweeted. Over the weekend, Bow Wow celebrated the 20-year anniversary of his debut studio album, Beware of the Dog, and Dupri mentioned the milestone, as well.

“20 years wow!! I introduced @shadmoss to the world, 13 years old,selling 101,000 copies in its first week, now 3 X Platinum #SoSoDef,” said Dupri. “Mostly all the young rappers that I meet, tell me they grew up listening to Bow or the scream tour was their first concert,but you don’t see none of the publications or HipHop gods eva celebrate this massive success.” Do you think that Bow Wow deserves more credit than he’s been given?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66 525 5
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79
0
Rick Ross Provides Update On “Richer Than I Ever Been”
79
0
YG Reveals “MY LIFE 4HUNNID” Tracklist: Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, & More
79
0
Conway Finds Inspiration In BET Lyricist Of The Year Omission
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rubberband OG Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas & Yungeen Ace Bout That Life (Remix)
93
0
Hudson Mohawke & Tiga Feat. Abra VSOD
93
0
Chuck Strangers Regular Season
53
0
Future Utopia Feat. Dave Children Of The Internet
93
0
Willie The Kid Feat. Action Bronson Cork Fee
66
0
Girl Talk & Bas Fallin'
93
0
Jimmy Edgar Feat. Danny Brown Get Up
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Dom Kennedy “Bootleg Cable” Video
106
0
The Lox “Gave It To Em” Video
106
0
Tory Lanez “Most High ” Video
79
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
Rick Ross Provides Update On “Richer Than I Ever Been”