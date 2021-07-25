Jermaine Dupri Defends Kanye West After “DONDA” Delay: “Real A&R Sh*t”

Jermaine Dupri defended Kanye West on Twitter, Saturday, after the legendary rapper delayed the release of his upcoming album, DONDA. Dupri says the listening event was done so Ye could get feedback and make adjustments before he drops the project.

“I’m not sure many understand what Ye did because n****s don’t have listening parties much in this era but you play the music and gage what you got by the reactions, then prioritize by best reaction and fix where the response was weak real A&R shit,” he wrote.



Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

West is currently staying at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium while he finishes working on the album.

DONDA was originally planned to release on Friday; however, West’s collaborators Malik Yusef and Justin Laboy have since announced that it has been delayed. DONDA will, for now, release on August 6th.

“We R super grateful, thankful and appreciative of all the love we’ve been getting for the new upcoming album #DONDA This is the 9th album I’ve worked on with @kanyewest , Me and bro weren’t communicating during the process of Jesus Is King so I missed that one. But in my opinion it’s our best work thus far.Also, as a side note my homie @Justinlaboy is more kind and caring, than he is toxic,” Yusef wrote in an Instagram post, Saturday.