Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jermaine Dupri Defends Kanye West After “DONDA” Delay: “Real A&R Sh*t”

Posted By on July 24, 2021

Jermaine Dupri defended Kanye West’s “DONDA” delay and explained why he thinks it was done.

Jermaine Dupri defended Kanye West on Twitter, Saturday, after the legendary rapper delayed the release of his upcoming album, DONDA. Dupri says the listening event was done so Ye could get feedback and make adjustments before he drops the project.

“I’m not sure many understand what Ye did because n****s don’t have listening parties much in this era but you play the music and gage what you got by the reactions, then prioritize by best reaction and fix where the response was weak real A&R shit,” he wrote.

Jermaine Dupri, Kanye
Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

West is currently staying at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium while he finishes working on the album. 

DONDA was originally planned to release on Friday; however, West’s collaborators Malik Yusef and Justin Laboy have since announced that it has been delayed. DONDA will, for now, release on August 6th.

“We R super grateful, thankful and appreciative of all the love we’ve been getting for the new upcoming album #DONDA This is the 9th album I’ve worked on with @kanyewest , Me and bro weren’t communicating during the process of Jesus Is King so I missed that one. But in my opinion it’s our best work thus far.Also, as a side note my homie @Justinlaboy is more kind and caring, than he is toxic,” Yusef wrote in an Instagram post, Saturday.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud