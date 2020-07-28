Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jermaine Dupri Won’t Work With Janet Jackson Again Because Of Fans’ Criticism Over Their Collab
119
0
Yellowcard Drops $15M Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
675
2
Curren$y & Fuse Spring Clean
556
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jermaine Dupri Won’t Work With Janet Jackson Again Because Of Fans’ Criticism Over Their Collab

Posted By on July 27, 2020

While they were dating, Jermaine Dupri helped produce Janet Jackson’s ninth studio album—a record that not all critics were fond of.

People were perplexed when the Atlanta hip hop producer and the soft-spoken music icon got together, but the romance between Jermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson was real. The pair of superstars were in a relationship for seven years between 2002 to 2009, and as expected, the lovers even worked in the studio together. Janet’s ninth studio album 20 Y.O., released in 2006, had heavy involvement from Dupri, Johnta Austin, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and many others. The record was criticized and received mixed reviews, and fans didn’t hold back when targeting Jermaine Dupri about the album.

Jermaine Dupri, Janet Jackson, 20 Y.O.
Mark Mainz / Staff / Getty Images

Page Six caught up with the So So Def icon and asked him if there was a possibility that he would reunite, musically that is, with his famous ex. He made it clear that a collaboration involving himself and Janet was something that people shouldn’t wait on. “The only reason I say that is because I feel cheated in a way from the 20 Y.O. album that I did… a lot of people discredit me for that album. It has nothing to do with me and her.” 

“I saw a lot of fans say, ‘JD messed her career up with that album,’ he continued. “That album almost sold 400,000 copies in its first week and produced a No. 1 hit. I don’t know why that’s not a success.” 20 Y.O. was crafted to commemorate Janet Jackson’s Control, the album that launched the singer’s career into new heights, and hosted features from Nelly and Khia.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Yellowcard Drops $15M Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD
119 525 9
0
NLE Choppa Tweets About Women & Bringing Up His Daughter: “I Refuse To Raise A Hoe”
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Jermaine Dupri Won’t Work With Janet Jackson Again Because Of Fans’ Criticism Over Their Collab
119
0
Yellowcard Drops $15M Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD
119
0
NLE Choppa Tweets About Women & Bringing Up His Daughter: “I Refuse To Raise A Hoe”
132
0
Juicy J Challenges Nas To Go Hit-For-Hit On “Verzuz”
172
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Is Ready To Drop New Music
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Shay Lia Love Me, Love Me Not
79
0
Bree Runway Feat. Maliibu Miitch Gucci
106
0
Adam Snow Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Josh Alias 42
132
0
Trinidad James Feat. Big K.R.I.T. & CyHi The Prynce Say It Loud (T.I.B.E)
146
0
Octavian Feat. Future Rari
199
0
Hot Boys Respect My Mind
199
0
DaBaby & Stunna 4 Vegas NO DRIBBLE
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Logic “DadBod” Video
132
0
Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
344
0
Excitement
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jermaine Dupri Won’t Work With Janet Jackson Again Because Of Fans’ Criticism Over Their Collab
Yellowcard Drops $15M Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD
NLE Choppa Tweets About Women & Bringing Up His Daughter: “I Refuse To Raise A Hoe”