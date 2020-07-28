Jermaine Dupri Won’t Work With Janet Jackson Again Because Of Fans’ Criticism Over Their Collab

People were perplexed when the Atlanta hip hop producer and the soft-spoken music icon got together, but the romance between Jermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson was real. The pair of superstars were in a relationship for seven years between 2002 to 2009, and as expected, the lovers even worked in the studio together. Janet’s ninth studio album 20 Y.O., released in 2006, had heavy involvement from Dupri, Johnta Austin, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and many others. The record was criticized and received mixed reviews, and fans didn’t hold back when targeting Jermaine Dupri about the album.



Mark Mainz / Staff / Getty Images

Page Six caught up with the So So Def icon and asked him if there was a possibility that he would reunite, musically that is, with his famous ex. He made it clear that a collaboration involving himself and Janet was something that people shouldn’t wait on. “The only reason I say that is because I feel cheated in a way from the 20 Y.O. album that I did… a lot of people discredit me for that album. It has nothing to do with me and her.”

“I saw a lot of fans say, ‘JD messed her career up with that album,’ he continued. “That album almost sold 400,000 copies in its first week and produced a No. 1 hit. I don’t know why that’s not a success.” 20 Y.O. was crafted to commemorate Janet Jackson’s Control, the album that launched the singer’s career into new heights, and hosted features from Nelly and Khia.