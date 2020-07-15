Jhené Aiko Announces “Chilombo” Deluxe With Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, & More

Some time has gone by since Jhené Aiko announced the deluxe edition of her new album Chilombo. Originally set to drop the updated version on May 22, Jhené decided to push back the release indefinitely after the civic uprising that followed the murder of George Floyd.

We continue to fight against anti-Black racism with our daily choices but a renewed importance has been placed on music to help heal the wounds we’ve all suffered this year. Announcing the new release date for the Chilombo deluxe edition, Jhené finally dropped the tracklist and generated some hype toward the end of this week.

With so much new music being released at the culmination of this week, including two new songs from DJ Khaled and Drake, Jhené Aiko has thrown her name in the hat as she will be dropping her deluxe on July 17.

The new version will include a total of nine new offerings, including features from Kehlani, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Mila J, Wiz Khalifa, and more. It will close with a song titled “Summer 2020,” which will surely offer some of Jhené’s commentary about how things have been thus far between the coronavirus and protests.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Keep an eye out for the new deluxe edition of her album, releasing in two days.