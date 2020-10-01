Rap Basement

Jhené Aiko Delivers Stunningly Beautiful Performance For NPR Tiny Desk

Posted By on October 1, 2020

Jhené Aiko sings her heart out in the latest NPR Tiny Desk (at home) concert.

Throughout the pandemic, artists have gotten creative for their at-home performances, showing off the length of their innovation by how they can create an experience that will stand out compared to the rest of the pack. While the NPR Tiny Desk Concert series has done that by itself, offering a more stripped-down version of a regular performance with a smaller crowd, a live band, and more intimate versions of their songs, the series has had to transition to a remote series because of the virus. Last week, we saw Conway The Machine perform like at a Sweet Chick restaurant, which was pretty dope, and now, Jhené Aiko is bringing her brand of soulful vocals to the stage for Tiny Desk.


Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The spirit of the series was kept alive for Jhené’s episode, which included songs from her latest album, following the singer as she performed alongside her live instrumental backing, of which everybody was wearing a facemask. 

This is one of the most stunningly beautiful performances we’ve seen during the quarantine, reminding us all of Jhené’s incredibly gorgeous voice and finally giving us some live renditions of the new music.

Last month, the singer released the official video for “Speak” from her Chilombo release. In the summer, she was named one of Spotify’s most-streamed R&B artists. 

What did you think of her performance?

Via HNHH

