Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Twitter Roasts TyFontaine For Corny Bar About Drake’s Son
199
0
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Sultry Teaser For New Freestyle Project
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3640
3
Yung Dred A STAR WAS BORN
1165
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jhene Aiko Dubs Herself “Slauson Hills Barbie” In New Selfie & Signs Global Co-Publishing Deal

Posted By on October 21, 2021

The singer shows love for both her hometown in a her latest selfie.

Jhene Aiko, dubbed herself the “Slauson Hills Barbie” in a new Instagram post where she stuns in a hot pink satin dress. The post promoted her collaboration with South Korean singer CL, for Rolling Stone magazine’s “Musicians on Musicians” series. 

In the interview piece, the Los Angeles native talked about staying true to her roots, how she finds balance while still maintaining her relationships, and appreciating where you come from.”It helps us to connect with one another, just learning each other’s stories. It helps us realize that we are more alike than different, no matter where we’re from or our age or gender, any of that,” the singer said.

The Grammy-nominated singer also recently signed a new publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, as stated in a press release today (October 21), the global publishing arm of Warner Music Group, who publishes and administers music for acts like John LegendAnderson .PaakLizzo, Madonna, Pop Smoke, Summer Walker, among many others. 

Aiko has had a momentous hold on 2020, thanks to her album Chilombo, certified platinum with five gold and platinum singles, and nominated for the Grammy’s “Album Of The Year.” 

Warner Chappell Music President of A&R, U.S., Ryan Press, shared his excitement about Jhene’s domination on the charts: “Jhené’s star power only continues to rise, and it’s been exciting to see her become one of the industry’s most influential acts. With each new release, she reveals a different side of her musical talent and captivates listeners with her artistry and lyrics. She’s established herself as the defining voice of her generation and of modern R&B, and we’re so proud to be working with Jhené, her manager Taz and the whole team at ArtClub.”

Jhené Aiko shared: “I’ve known Ryan Press for a long time now and have so much love and respect for the work they’re doing at Warner Chappell. They treat their songwriters like family, and it’s great to be on this new journey together.”

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Sultry Teaser For New Freestyle Project
199 525 15
0
Twitter Roasts TyFontaine For Corny Bar About Drake’s Son
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Twitter Roasts TyFontaine For Corny Bar About Drake’s Son
199
0
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Sultry Teaser For New Freestyle Project
199
0
Beyonce Has New Song In Venus & Serena Williams’ Biopic “King Richard”
159
0
Pusha T Promises New Album Is Better Than “Daytona”
225
0
Jhene Aiko Dubs Herself “Slauson Hills Barbie” In New Selfie & Signs Global Co-Publishing Deal
278
0
More News

Trending Songs

Shelley FKA DRAM Feat. Young Thug Misunderstood
146
0
BJ The Chicago Kid Smooth
146
0
Flo Milli Ice Baby
159
0
Yebba Boomerang
106
0
Wiz Khalifa Million Dollar Moment
384
0
Joell Ortiz OG
357
0
Big Sean Big Sean L.A. Leakers Freestyle
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Jack Harlow feat. Static Major & Bryson Tiller “Luv Is Dro” Video
119
0
Lakeyah “Loving Me” Video
159
0
Meek Mill Feat. Giggs “Northside Southside” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Twitter Roasts TyFontaine For Corny Bar About Drake’s Son
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Sultry Teaser For New Freestyle Project
Beyonce Has New Song In Venus & Serena Williams’ Biopic “King Richard”