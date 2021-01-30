Rap Basement

Jhené Aiko Rocks A Unicorn Onesie During Hypnotizing “Born Tired” Performance

Posted By on January 30, 2021

The songbird also spoke about her Album of the Year Grammy nomination for “Chilombo.”

Fans of Jhené Aiko describe her music as being a “vibe,” and that’s certainly what she brought to the Late Late Show with James Corden last night. The Chilombo singer took to the stage with her band as they floated through their makeshift clouds while wearing onesie pajamas. Jhené performed “Born Tired” as she sported her unicorn fit, and during her chat with Corden, the celebrated songstress spoke about what it feels like to have her latest project recognized by the Grammys.

“I knew that it felt really good while I was making it,” said the singer. “I didn’t have any expectations as far as, like, awards, you know. I never really think of stuff like that, but I was hoping that it was my best yet because I feel like, the more music that I put out, I just want to keep getting better and better. I’m glad that it’s being recognized.”

Jhené also shared where she was when she found out that she’d been nominated, revealing that she was taking a short-road trip and forgot they were being announced that day. Her mother had to call her with the good news. Tune in to see if Jhené takes home the win when the Grammys air on March 14, but in the meantime, check out her interview and performance on the Late Late Show below.

Via HNHH

