Jhené Aiko Stuns In A Seductive Black Sequin Two Piece

Jhené Aiko has been relatively quiet since releasing her well-received third studio album Chilombo back at the beginning of last year. The effort earned the songstress three nominations at the upcoming 63rd Annual Grammy Awards: Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album, and Best R&B Performance for her track “Lightning & Thunder.” Given the success of the project, it’s no wonder the 32-year-old beauty has been taking a much-needed break.

Treating fans to peeks at her personal life on Instagram in between working on music, Jhené shared some sultry selfies on Thursday night (January 28) in a gorgeous sequin two-piece. The 32-year-old struck a fierce look to the camera as she looked back into the mirror for the selfie, showing off her toned figure. She paired the outfit with massive hoop earrings and a top-knot bun. The beauty also flaunted her massive ‘Chilombo,’ or half-dragon, half-Phoenix tattoo in the sexy outfit.

Jhenè simply left a black heart in the caption of the photo, and the shots very much speak for themselves. Known to have a petite figure, the “Triggered” singer cracked a joke about her huge earrings in the comment section, jokingly penning, “these hoops bigger than my booty… but thats okay.”

Nonetheless, she looked absolutely captivating in the two-piece. It’s safe to say Big Sean is one lucky man.