HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jhené Aiko Stuns In A Seductive Black Sequin Two Piece

Posted By on January 29, 2021

The gorgeous songstress looked breathtaking in some new mirror selfies for the ‘gram.

Jhené Aiko has been relatively quiet since releasing her well-received third studio album Chilombo back at the beginning of last year. The effort earned the songstress three nominations at the upcoming 63rd Annual Grammy Awards: Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album, and Best R&B Performance for her track “Lightning & Thunder.” Given the success of the project, it’s no wonder the 32-year-old beauty has been taking a much-needed break. 

Treating fans to peeks at her personal life on Instagram in between working on music, Jhené shared some sultry selfies on Thursday night (January 28) in a gorgeous sequin two-piece. The 32-year-old struck a fierce look to the camera as she looked back into the mirror for the selfie, showing off her toned figure. She paired the outfit with massive hoop earrings and a top-knot bun. The beauty also flaunted her massive ‘Chilombo,’ or half-dragon, half-Phoenix tattoo in the sexy outfit. 

Jhenè simply left a black heart in the caption of the photo, and the shots very much speak for themselves. Known to have a petite figure, the “Triggered” singer cracked a joke about her huge earrings in the comment section, jokingly penning, “these hoops bigger than my booty… but thats okay.”  

Nonetheless, she looked absolutely captivating in the two-piece. It’s safe to say Big Sean is one lucky man

Via HNHH

