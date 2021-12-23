Rap Basement

Jim Jones Admires Kanye West's Fashion Career, Sometimes Wishes He Was "As Dope"
Lil Mama Thanks Jay-Z & Alicia Keys For Saying They Forgive Her
Papoose November
French Montana They Got Amnesia
Jim Jones Admires Kanye West’s Fashion Career, Sometimes Wishes He Was “As Dope”

Posted By on December 22, 2021

Jones said while he’s known for “splashin’,” or bringing the drip, Kanye has changed the game in fashion, calling Ye “an evil genius.”

There were plenty of takeaways from Kanye West’s interview with Drink Champs. His comments about Big Sean and Drake alone caused a ruckus online, but Ye mentioned several other artists he has worked with or just known throughout his career, including Jim Jones. While speaking with Nessa for Hot 97, Jones reflected on memories with West while also admiring the Rap icon’s innovation in the fashion world.

“Kanye actually did a freestyle for me on the Sizzurp mixtape that I had,” Jones recalled. “They would have every closet that they had filled up with sneaker boxes, stacked. Nike boxes like, ”What size you wear, Jim?! Take what you want! Just don’t take the Jordans.’… They were on it for so long.”


“And just watching him put so much into fashion, like, it’s a big difference between splashin’ and fashion, is what I want people to know. I’m on the splashin’ side. That’s what I do, I drip. Kanye is on the fashion side. I want people to understand that there’s a big difference,” said Jones. “I might not wear ninety percent of the sh*t Kanye wears because it’s fashion. I don’t understand that.”

“He might not get into ninety percent of the things that I [do], but we both compliment each other for what we set, the trends that we did set moving forward, and what we did for fashion moving forward. It’s like, an equal thing, but he done took it to a whole other level, ‘cause he figured out how to monetize it and make billions of dollars off of it which we all should be able to do because we all have that power and we in that creative space.

Jones added that he views Ye as “an evil genius” and while he may “make fun of Kanye,” he’s admitted to also being angry at himself for not being “as dope as he is.”

Watch Jim Jones chop it up with Hot 97 below and make sure to check out our 12 Days of Christmas interview with him: Jim Jones Details The Dipset Influence, Talks Kanye’s “Donda” & “Drink Champs,” & More.

Via HNHH

Lil Mama Thanks Jay-Z & Alicia Keys For Saying They Forgive Her
Jay-Z Compares Beyoncé To Michael Jackson & Causes Heavy Career Debate
