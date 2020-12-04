Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Teyana Taylor Announces Her Retirement
159
0
Elton John Gives Tech N9ne His Flowers
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1085
1
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
860
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jim Jones Explains Why Dipset Will Never Battle G-Unit

Posted By on December 4, 2020

Jim Jones reflects on the unlikeliness of a G-Unit vs Dipset Verzuz battle, citing a lack of camaraderie as one of the many reasons.

Ever since Gucci Mane and Jeezy used the Verzuz platform to squash a fifteen-year-old and notably violent beef, many have wondered whether competitive hit battles truly hold the key to rap game harmony. And though such a conclusion is unlikely, that hasn’t stopped speculation that former foes could one day share the stage for our collective entertainment.

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

During a recent appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast, Jim Jones mused on the possibility of a Dipset Vs. G-Unit battle, after Joe, Rory, and Mal raised the topic with Swizz Beatz. Now, for those who don’t know, 50 Cent and Jim Jones aren’t exactly the best of friends, having exchanged words several times, even as recently as this year — the animosity has been long-running, the result of a heated feud between G-Unit and Dipset that once prompted Cam’ron to taunt Fif with a notorious and condescending “Curtis” on Hot 97. Suffice it to say, the history between the legendary New York crews isn’t exactly rosy.

From the sound of it, Jim Jones agrees with that assessment, showing reluctance to speak on a hypothetical Verzuz against G-Unit. As he frames it, there’s simply not enough camaraderie to imbue the battle with the gravity it deserves. “People would love to see Dipset vs. G-Unit, but I doubt that would happen,” explains Jones. “There’s no camaraderie. What we gonna listen to twenty 50 Cent records pretty much? But let me stop taking jabs.” He does, however, acquiesce that a match-up against The LOX would be far more appropriate, given their shared similarities.

“If there were a chance for the G-Unit thing would happen, it wouldn’t exactly count it out,” says Jones. “I’d say it would probably be even more aggressive than even the Jezzy-Guwup Verzuz. I wanna wrestle and fight and shit.” Check out Jim Jones’ call into the Joe Buden Podcast below, kicking off around the eight-minute mark. Were the two crews to defy expectation and actually face-off, who do you think would take it down? And if it doesn’t happen, there’s always the chance we see Jones facing off with French Montana. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Teyana Taylor Announces Her Retirement
159 525 12
0
Elton John Gives Tech N9ne His Flowers
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Teyana Taylor Announces Her Retirement
159
0
Elton John Gives Tech N9ne His Flowers
159
0
KXNG Crooked & Dr. Dre Throwback Sparks “What-If” Theories
172
0
Jay-Z Celebrates His 51st Birthday
146
0
Jim Jones Explains Why Dipset Will Never Battle G-Unit
265
0
More News

Trending Songs

Chance The Rapper Feat. Valee & Jeremih Are U Live
93
0
GoldLink Feat. LukeyWorld Dunya
106
0
Tyla Yaweh Feat. DDG & Dame D.O.L.L.A. Stuntin' On You (Remix)
132
0
TM88 Feat. Roy Woods & Wiz Khalifa So High
172
0
J.I. Excuse My Pain
172
0
Lil Tjay None Of Your Love
199
0
Kash Doll Feat. Tee Grizzley Bossa Nova
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Chris Brown & Young Thug “City Girls” Video
159
0
R-Mean, AD, Berner “Smoke Smoke” Video
172
1
Yungeen Ace Is A Fiend For Jewelry & Designer Goods
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Teyana Taylor Announces Her Retirement
Elton John Gives Tech N9ne His Flowers
KXNG Crooked & Dr. Dre Throwback Sparks “What-If” Theories