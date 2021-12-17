Jim Jones Hits Freddie Gibbs With The Ultimate Troll Move

Jim Jones and Freddie Gibbs allegedly got into a little scuffle at Prime 112, a fancy steakhouse in Miami, this weekend. Despite Gibbs posting a video the following day and appearing to be in good spirits, reports have claimed that the rapper took a loss in the physical altercation, getting beaten down by Jones and his entourage.

As if it wasn’t enough that he allegedly took the worst of the battle, now Freddie Gibbs is being targeted by Jim Jones, who is apparently naming his next studio album after the restaurant where it all went down.



Producer Hitmaka sent off a tweet this week about everything he’s been working on lately, highlighting his upcoming beats on Jim Jones‘ album and revealing the title of the project.

“Jim Jones & Hitmaka ALBUM ‘Prime 112,'” announced the producer on Twitter.

Jones has been shooting new music videos in Miami following the release of the album’s lead single “We Set The Trends” with Migos. With the title of the new album being Prime 112, it’s likely that we will be hearing some lines directed at Gibbs, and possibly discussing the fight that went down.

As DJ Akademiks continues to fanboy over Jim Jones for allegedly beating up his enemy, let us know what you think of Jones naming his new album Prime 112 in the comments.